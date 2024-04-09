Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Woman blamed in murder-suicide that left a man and a baby dead in Los Angeles

Apr 9, 2024, 3:39 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LOS ANGELES (AP) — An infant girl and her 9-year-old sister who were found on a busy Los Angeles-area freeway were thrown from a moving SUV, and investigators believe their mother was responsible and died by suicide after also killing her partner, authorities said Tuesday.

The 8-month-old was pronounced dead at the scene early Monday, and the older girl was taken to the hospital for moderate injuries, according to law enforcement officials.

The girls’ mother, Danielle Cherakiyah Johnson, fatally stabbed her partner, Jaelen Allen Chaney, in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles, and fled in a Porsche Cayenne, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The couple had an argument in the pre-dawn hours that turned violent, and detectives found a knife “with biological evidence” at the scene, authorities said.

Johnson, 34, then drove along Interstate 405 in Culver City, roughly 10 miles (15 kilometers) west of downtown LA, and her daughters were “expelled” from the SUV while it was moving, the LAPD said. The girls’ names have not been released.

A half-hour later, the LAPD said, Johnson was driving over 100 miles per hour (160 kph) when she crashed into a tree in Redondo Beach, about 20 miles (32 km) southwest of downtown LA. Investigators said the solo crash was an apparent suicide.

The medical examiner identified the 29-year-old Chaney. Although police were called to his apartment after neighbors saw the front door open around 7:30 a.m. and he was pronounced dead there, investigators believe he was killed before the children were discovered on the interstate.

United States News

Associated Press

Warning light prompts Boeing 737 to make emergency landing in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho. (AP) — An Air Canada Boeing 737 Max 8 landed safely in Idaho after experiencing an in-flight emergency Tuesday when pilots received a warning light in the flight deck, airline and airport officials said. The issue was determined to be a faulty cargo hold indicator, Air Canada said in an email, without elaborating. […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Warren Buffett has left the table. Homeless charity asks investors to bid on meal with software CEO

The California homeless charity that received $53 million over the years from investors who wanted a private lunch with billionaire Warren Buffett has found a new business executive to auction off a meal with. The Glide Foundation said Tuesday that it will hold an auction on eBay next month for a private lunch with Salesforce […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Two tribal nations sue social media companies over Native youth suicides

Two tribal nations are accusing social media companies of contributing to the disproportionately high rates of suicide among Native American youth. Their lawsuit filed Tuesday in Los Angeles county court names Facebook and Instagram’s parent company Meta Platforms; Snapchat’s Snap Inc.; TikTok parent company ByteDance; and Alphabet, which owns YouTube and Google, as defendants. Virtually […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

US Postal Service seeking to hike cost of first-class stamp to 73 cents

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Postal Service signaled plans Tuesday for a rate increase that includes hiking the cost of a first-class stamp from 68 cents to 73 cents, part of an overall 7.8% increase to take effect this summer. The request was made to the Postal Regulatory Commission, which must approve the proposed increase […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Cirque du Soleil’s Beatles-themed Las Vegas show will end after an 18-year run

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The final curtain will come down this summer on Cirque du Soleil’s long-running show “The Beatles Love,” a cultural icon on the Las Vegas Strip that brought band members Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr back together for public appearances throughout its 18-year run. The entertainment company on Tuesday announced that the […]

4 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Reaction to abortion ban in Arizona after state Supreme Court upholds 1864 law #news

KTAR News Mike Broomhead reacts to most abortions being banned in Arizona following the state Supreme Court upholds 1864 law on Tuesday.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Woman blamed in murder-suicide that left a man and a baby dead in Los Angeles