Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona man arrested for making threats against Tempe music and fashion show

Apr 9, 2024, 9:00 AM

Trevor Lee O’Dowd was arrested for allegedly making violent online threats against a music and fa...

Trevor Lee O’Dowd was arrested for allegedly making violent online threats against a music and fashion in Tempe. (Arizona Driver’s License Photo, via court documents)

(Arizona Driver’s License Photo, via court documents)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – An Arizona man was arrested last week for allegedly making violent online threats against a music and fashion show at a Tempe nightclub, authorities announced.

Trevor Lee O’Dowd of Prescott Valley allegedly made the threats through Facebook because he wasn’t invited to the event, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

O’Dowd, 29, was charged with one count of interstate communication of threats, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, prosecutors said.

RELATED STORIES

How did FBI learn about threats against music and fashion show in Tempe?

The investigation started after Meta, the parent company of Facebook, alerted the FBI to a series of threatening posts from two accounts believed to be used by the defendant, according to the criminal complaint against O’Dowd.

The threats targeted the Red Carpet Affair, which was scheduled for Sunday at the Glow nightclub in downtown Tempe’s Mill Avenue District. The event was promoted as a fashion show with live hip-hop performances.

What threats were made against Mill Avenue event?

The posts included the following statements, according to prosecutors:

  • “If they go im going on a rampage im just letting yall know before it happens.”
  • “Anyone got an AK I can b[o]rrow. Bout to go end some lives since u think I’m never gonna make it.”
  • “I suggest hiring more security for ur events soon.”
  • “April 7th will be the last day for AZ hip hop.”
  • “[D]on’t show up to mill Ave is all imma say.”

How did FBI identify Arizona man as source of threat?

The posts were made March 12-13 from accounts with the usernames Orange Tsauce and Trevor Orange, according to the criminal complaint. FBI investigators, using information from Meta and other sources, were able to tie O’Dowd to the accounts.

A license plate reader identified a vehicle registered to O’Dowd on Mill Avenue, near the event site, a few days after the threatening posts were made, according to the complaint.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Demonstrators participate in a abortion-rights rally outside the Supreme Court as the justices of t...

Danny Shapiro

Joe Biden calls Arizona abortion decision ‘cruel ban’ as state politicians disagree with ruling

Democrats, including Joe Biden, denounced the Arizona Supreme Court's ruling that made most abortions in the state illegal.

9 minutes ago

A Silver Alert for Judy Lockhart was canceled April 9, 2024, after she was found in good health....

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued canceled after missing 82-year-old Phoenix woman found safe

The Silver Alert for an 82-year-old Phoenix woman who went missing last week was canceled Tuesday after she was found safe.

1 hour ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Mike Broomhead reacts to Arizona abortion law decision

Abortions are essentially banned in Arizona after the state Supreme Court issued a highly anticipated ruling Tuesday that turned the clock back to a law passed in 1864. Mike Broomhead reacts to the decision. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Ed Cole/KTAR News Photo Credit: AP Photo/Nati Harnik

1 hour ago

Demonstrators hold signs showing their view on abortion. The Arizona Supreme Court issued a highly ...

Kevin Stone

Most abortions banned in Arizona after state Supreme Court upholds 1864 law

Arizona abortion law is settled, for now, after the state Supreme Court upheld a near-total ban that originated in 1864.

2 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: How much taxpayer investment is too much?

In the wake of TSMC getting $6.6 billion from the federal government, Jim Sharpe wonders if’s possible to invest too much taxpayer money. Could this turn the dream of an economic boom into a nightmare? Find out in Tuesday’s Sharper Point commentary. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

3 hours ago

Man from Prescott Valley faces 20 years in prison after shooting...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona man who exchanged gunfire with police sentenced to 20 years

A 35-year-old man from Prescott Valley named Joshua Schnoebelen is sentenced to spend 20 years in prison, authorities said.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Arizona man arrested for making threats against Tempe music and fashion show