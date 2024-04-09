PHOENIX – An Arizona man was arrested last week for allegedly making violent online threats against a music and fashion show at a Tempe nightclub, authorities announced.

Trevor Lee O’Dowd of Prescott Valley allegedly made the threats through Facebook because he wasn’t invited to the event, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

O’Dowd, 29, was charged with one count of interstate communication of threats, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, prosecutors said.

How did FBI learn about threats against music and fashion show in Tempe?

The investigation started after Meta, the parent company of Facebook, alerted the FBI to a series of threatening posts from two accounts believed to be used by the defendant, according to the criminal complaint against O’Dowd.

The threats targeted the Red Carpet Affair, which was scheduled for Sunday at the Glow nightclub in downtown Tempe’s Mill Avenue District. The event was promoted as a fashion show with live hip-hop performances.

What threats were made against Mill Avenue event?

The posts included the following statements, according to prosecutors:

“If they go im going on a rampage im just letting yall know before it happens.”

“Anyone got an AK I can b[o]rrow. Bout to go end some lives since u think I’m never gonna make it.”

“I suggest hiring more security for ur events soon.”

“April 7th will be the last day for AZ hip hop.”

“[D]on’t show up to mill Ave is all imma say.”

How did FBI identify Arizona man as source of threat?

The posts were made March 12-13 from accounts with the usernames Orange Tsauce and Trevor Orange, according to the criminal complaint. FBI investigators, using information from Meta and other sources, were able to tie O’Dowd to the accounts.

A license plate reader identified a vehicle registered to O’Dowd on Mill Avenue, near the event site, a few days after the threatening posts were made, according to the complaint.

