UNITED STATES NEWS

Truck driver fatally shot in confrontation with police officer in Michigan

Apr 9, 2024

ASSOCIATED PRESS


ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — The driver of a semitrailer-truck rammed a police vehicle in southwestern Michigan, crashed it into a home, tried to flee and was fatally shot by an officer, officials said.

St. Joseph Township officers responded to a request Monday evening to check on the welfare of the 42-year-old driver from Tennessee, who then drove his truck into a police vehicle, state police said in a social media post.

The truck then was driven a short distance before crashing into a home. Police said the driver tried to run and then got into an altercation with an officer, who shot him.

The truck driver later died at a hospital. His name was not released.

The officer suffered minor injuries and has been placed on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated.

St. Joseph Township is about 85 miles (137 kilometers) southwest of Grand Rapids.

