Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Tesla settles lawsuit over man’s death in a crash involving its semi-autonomous driving software

Apr 8, 2024, 4:27 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Tesla has settled lawsuit brought by the family of a Silicon Valley engineer who died in a crash while relying on the company’s semi-autonomous driving software.

The size of the settlement was not disclosed in court documents filed Monday, just a day before the trial stemming from the 2018 crash on a San Francisco Bay Area highway was scheduled to begin.

The family Walter Huang filed a negligence and wrongful death lawsuit in 2019 seeking to hold Tesla — and, by extension, its CEO Elon Musk — liable for repeatedly exaggerating the capabilities of Tesla’s self-driving car technology. They claimed the technology, dubbed Autopilot, was promoted in egregious ways that caused vehicle owners to believe they didn’t have to remain vigilant while they were behind the wheel.

Evidence indicated that Huang was playing a video game on his iPhone when he crashed into a highway barrier.

United States News

Associated Press

Maryland governor and members of Congress to meet to discuss support for rebuilding collapsed bridge

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said Monday he plans to meet with members of Congress this week to discuss support for rebuilding the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge, which has blocked the main shipping channel at Baltimore’s port for nearly two weeks. “I’m going to be spending part of this week with […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Tennessee lawmakers seek to require parental permission before children join social media

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s GOP-dominant Senate on Monday unanimously signed off on legislation requiring minors to have parental consent to create social media accounts. The bill is similar to pushes currently being made across the United States as concern grows over young people’s internet usage. Louisiana, Arkansas, Texas and Utah have all passed measures […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

A Detroit-area officer who assaulted a Black man after an arrest pleads guilty

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit police officer who punched a young Black man in the face and slammed his head to the ground pleaded guilty Monday to a federal civil rights violation. Matthew Rodriguez acknowledged using “unreasonable force” against the 19-year-old man while processing him in the fingerprint room at the Warren jail […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Former Atlanta chief financial officer pleads guilty to stealing money from city for trips and guns

ATLANTA (AP) — The former chief financial officer for Atlanta pleaded guilty on Monday to stealing money from the city for personal travel and guns and trying to cheat the federal government on his income taxes. Jim Beard, 60, pleaded guilty to one count of federal program theft and one count of tax obstruction in […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Pre-med student stabbed mother on visit home from college, charged with murder, sheriff says

FROSTPROOF, Fla. (AP) — A University of Florida pre-med student who is charged with murder in the weekend stabbing death of his mother at her home had no history of mental illness or substance abuse, a sheriff said Monday. Emmanuel “Manny” Espinoza stabbed his mother, Elvia, more than 70 times on Saturday after she opened […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Detroit-area landlord to pay $190K to settle claims of sexual harassment against women

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit landlord has agreed to pay $190,000 to settle allegations of sexual harassment against women who lived in his buildings or were prospective tenants, the federal government said Monday. The U.S. Justice Department intervened on behalf of the women and filed a lawsuit a year ago. “No one […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Tesla settles lawsuit over man’s death in a crash involving its semi-autonomous driving software