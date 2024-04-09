Close
Yavapai Silent Witness offering $35K for arrest of suspect accused of millions in property damage

Apr 8, 2024

Yavapai Silent Witness is offering $35,000 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect involved in two costly criminal damage incidents. (Prescott Valley Police Department photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Yavapai Silent Witness is offering a $35,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect accused of causing more than $60 million in property damage in Prescott Valley.

The suspect allegedly started a massive apartment fire on March 31 that left an under construction building a total loss. The wooden Legado apartment complex near Florentine Boulevard and Main Street was 685,000 square feet at the time of the fire.

Flames reached as high as 150 feet, authorities closed roads and residents in the nearby apartment buildings were evacuated, Prescott Valley police said.

The suspect also damaged parts of Bradshaw Mountain High School’s west campus as recently as Thursday, authorities said.

Law enforcement is asking for anyone with information on the subject, who can be seen wearing a black hoodie and a GoPro-style camera on surveillance video, to call a 24/7 tip line at 928-772-5666.

They can also call Yavapai Silent Witness to share anonymous tips at 1-800-932-3232.

People can also use an online portal to send and upload videos and photos that can help the investigation.

