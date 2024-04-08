Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

1-year-old boy dies after getting hit by SUV in Phoenix

Apr 8, 2024, 6:17 AM

File photo of a Phoenix accident scene. A motorcycle driver who wasn't wearing a helmet was killed ...

A 1-year-old boy died after an SUV ran him over on Sunday, authorities said. (Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A 1-year-old boy died on Sunday afternoon after getting run over by an SUV in Phoenix, authorities said.

Officers responded to a serious vehicle collision call near 45th Street and Broadway Road around 3 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

They found the family of Legend Hayes providing medical aid to the boy. Officers tended to Hayes until the fire department arrived. He was then brought to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

RELATED STORIES

Witnesses told the officers an SUV ran over the child, authorities said.

Investigators determined that one of Hayes’ family members had been driving the SUV on the property when it struck the child. The driver had seen Hayes inside the residence before moving the vehicle, police said.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Mugshot of Adolfo Villalva, who was arrested after allegedly pulling the trigger in an accidental s...

KTAR.com

1 teen dead, another in custody after accidental shooting in Phoenix

One teenager is dead and another is in custody after an accidental shooting in Phoenix over the weekend, authorities said.

37 minutes ago

A sign at a Florida convenience story shows an estimated $1.2 billion jackpot before an October 202...

Kevin Stone

Arizona haul in Saturday’s big Powerball drawing includes $1 million winner

Arizona lottery players got a nice slice of the Powerball pie from Saturday’s drawing, when an Oregon ticket won the estimated $1.3 billion jackpot.

1 hour ago

New TSMC facility coming to Phoenix, officials announce...

Serena O'Sullivan

TSMC getting $6.6B in new federal funding, to build 3rd semiconductor fab in Phoenix

There's a new TSMC facility coming to Phoenix, the company announced on Monday. It will also receive $6.6 billion dollars in federal funding.

2 hours ago

Sign at Maryvale High School in west Phoenix, which was temporarily locked down for a threat invest...

KTAR.com

West Phoenix high school locked down temporarily while police investigate threat

Maryvale High School in west Phoenix was temporarily locked down for a threat investigation Monday morning, authorities said.

3 hours ago

Junior Espejo looks through eclipse glasses being handed out by NASA on April 08, 2024, in Houlton,...

Kevin Stone

Skies expected to be clear above Phoenix area during Monday’s solar eclipse

Despite some cloud coverage early in the day, the forecast calls for clear skies above the Phoenix area by the time of Monday’s solar eclipse.

5 hours ago

A fire burned several Phoenix homes that were under construction from Sunday night to Monday mornin...

Serena O'Sullivan

Several homes under construction burn in massive Phoenix fire

A fire burned several homes that were under construction from Sunday night to Monday morning, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

1-year-old boy dies after getting hit by SUV in Phoenix