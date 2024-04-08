1-year-old boy dies after getting hit by SUV in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A 1-year-old boy died on Sunday afternoon after getting run over by an SUV in Phoenix, authorities said.

Officers responded to a serious vehicle collision call near 45th Street and Broadway Road around 3 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

They found the family of Legend Hayes providing medical aid to the boy. Officers tended to Hayes until the fire department arrived. He was then brought to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

Witnesses told the officers an SUV ran over the child, authorities said.

Investigators determined that one of Hayes’ family members had been driving the SUV on the property when it struck the child. The driver had seen Hayes inside the residence before moving the vehicle, police said.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

