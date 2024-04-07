PHOENIX — From an FBI investigation leading to a Phoenix police officer getting arrested to more Preston Lord case coverage and everything in between, here are the top Valley news stories from over the weekend.

A Phoenix police officer was arrested after an FBI investigation, the department announced Friday night.

Earlier on Friday, the department told KTAR News 92.3 FM that one of its officers was the subject of an ongoing investigation by the FBI involving “serious criminal acts.”

“We understand the importance of maintaining public trust, and we assure the community that we take these matters seriously and will handle them with the utmost diligence and integrity,” the department said in a statement.

Workers at the Sheraton hotel in downtown Phoenix walked out on strike Saturday to protest alleged unlawful behavior by hotel management, the first day of games at the NCAA Tournament Final Four at State Farm Stadium.

The Sheraton is one of three Marriott hotels in Phoenix designated as a “host hotel” for when the city hosts the Final Four, joining the Renaissance and Westin hotels.

Workers have accused hotel management of multiple labor violations, including improper interrogation and surveillance tactics, encroaching upon workers’ rights to participate in labor demonstrations.

All three of the Marriott hotels’ collective bargaining agreements expired last June, permitting workers to engage in picket lines, strikes and other labor demonstrations.

Rep. Marcelino Quiñonez, a Democrat, will officially leave the Arizona House of Representatives, according to a Thursday announcement from Arizona House Democrats.

The Thursday announcement from the Arizona House Democrats didn’t explain why Quiñonez was stepping down. In fact, the news was a sharp pivot from Quiñonez’s previous statements.

Quiñonez posted a March 18 letter on social media said he would not seek reelection in 2024. However, he didn’t insinuate any desire to resign — only a lack of desire to run for office again.

The Queen Creek Police Department released a report on the investigation into Preston Lord’s death last week. Now the department is getting flak for some of the unearthed details — and the police chief, Randy Brice, wants to clear up the air.

The main controversy focuses on the fact that police were in the area of the massive house party in Queen Creek on Oct. 28, 2023, the night Lord was assaulted by a group of youths. He died in the hospital two days later.

Some critics say the officers shouldn’t have left the scene quickly. However, Brice said the first call the QCPD received calling them to the general area was a non-emergency call from a resident reporting a disturbance caused by juveniles in the area.

A Phoenix police officer was stabbed by a suspect at a gas station during an early morning trespassing call on Sunday, authorities said.

The officer responded to the call at the gas station near 17th Avenue and Bell Road around 1 a.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.

Employees wanted the suspect out of the store and the officer was escorting the man outside when the suspect pulled a knife and stabbed the officer, police said.

