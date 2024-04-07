Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Massachusetts city is set to settle a lawsuit in the death of an opioid-addicted woman

Apr 7, 2024, 12:24 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Relatives of a Vermont woman whose obituary drew national attention for its candid and heart-breaking discussion of her opioid addiction have reached a settlement with some of the parties who were sued for allegedly failing to provide adequate medical care.

The family of Madelyn Linsenmeir sued the city of Springfield, Massachusetts, and the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, saying law enforcement officials ignored the 30-year-old mother’s pleas for help before she died of an infected heart valve.

The Springfield City Council is scheduled this week to take up the proposed settlement involving the city and three police employees, according to a court document. The settlement doesn’t cover the sheriff’s office.

Linsenmeir’s obituary was shared widely for its blunt discourse on her struggle with drug addiction, encouraging readers to see addiction as a disease and “not a choice or a weakness.”

It urged workers in rehabilitation settings, hospitals, jails and courts to treat people battling substance use disorder with compassion and respect.

“If instead you see a junkie or thief or liar in front of you rather than a human being in need of help, consider a new profession,” the obituary said.

The lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts and Prisoners’ Legal Services of Massachusetts contended Linsenmeir was arrested in September 2018 and charged with being a fugitive from a warrant in New Hampshire and giving a false name. Video after her arrest shows Linsenmeir telling police she was in pain, and “might need to go the hospital.”

She was taken to the Western Massachusetts Regional Women’s Correctional Center, where the plaintiffs contend she didn’t receive appropriate care. On Oct. 4, medical staff saw that she was in distress, and she was taken to the hospital, according to the lawsuit. She died there days later while in the custody of the sheriff’s office.

United States News

Associated Press

An engine cover on a Southwest Airlines plane rips off, forcing the flight to return to Denver

DENVER (AP) — A Southwest Airlines jet returned to Denver Sunday morning after the engine cover fell off and struck the wing flap during takeoff, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The Boeing 737 landed safely, and the passengers headed to Houston were being put onto another aircraft, Southwest Airlines said in a statement. “We […]

19 minutes ago

A sign for the Powerball jackpot is displayed at a 7-Eleven, Friday, April 5, 2024, in Portland, Or...

Associated Press

$1.3 billion Powerball ticket sold in Oregon, ending winless streak that spanned more than 3 months

A Powerball player in Oregon won a jackpot worth more than $1.3 billion, ending a winless streak that had stretched more than three months.

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Man charged with involuntary manslaughter, endangerment in 3-year-old boy’s shooting death

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — An eastern Pennsylvania man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of a 3-year-old boy who authorities say shot himself with a handgun left unattended last month. Jose Hilario Abreu, 28, of Allentown was arraigned Friday on the charge as well as two counts of child endangerment in the […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Miami-area shootout leaves security guard and suspect dead, police officer and 6 others injured

DORAL, Fla. (AP) — A security guard was killed and a police officer shot before other officers killed a gunman in a shootout at a Miami-area shopping center Saturday that left several bystanders injured, authorities said. A security guard at CityPlace in Doral was fatally shot during an altercation before two responding officers exchanged gunfire […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Victims of Montana asbestos pollution that killed hundreds take Warren Buffett’s railroad to court

LIBBY, Mont. (AP) — Paul Resch remembers playing baseball as a kid on a field constructed from asbestos-tainted vermiculite, mere yards from railroad tracks where trains kicked up clouds of dust as they hauled the contaminated material from a mountaintop mine through the northwestern Montana town of Libby. He liked to sneak into vermiculite-filled storage […]

15 hours ago

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's new policy on illegal immigration...

Associated Press

Democrats lean into border security as it shapes contest for control of Congress

Democrats are trying to outflank Republicans and convince voters they can address problems at the U.S. border with Mexico as immigration has become a major issue in elections that will decide control of Congress.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Massachusetts city is set to settle a lawsuit in the death of an opioid-addicted woman