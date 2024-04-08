Close
Here are the 13 richest people in Arizona in 2024, according to Forbes

Apr 8, 2024, 4:35 AM | Updated: 7:00 am

BY KTAR.COM


The owner of the Phoenix Suns and Mercury is again the richest person with Arizona ties, worth $9.9 billion. He's the 228th-richest person in the world. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb) No. 2: Ernest Garcia II: The DriveTime Automotive and Carvana shareholder comes in at 278th overall with a net worth of $8.9 billion. (Getty Images Photo) No. 3: Mark Shoen: The former vice president of U-Haul, the company started by his parents is at $5 billion. Shoen also owns a private self-storage company and is No. 612 overall. (Instagram Photo) No. 4: Arte Moreno: The Valley resident is the fourth-richest person in Arizona, with a net worth estimated at $4.9 billion. The Tucson-born businessman owns Major League Baseball's Los Angeles Angels but made his first fortune in outdoor advertising. He is No. 624 overall on the list. (AP Photo) No. 5: Joe Shoen: U-Haul boss Joe Shoen made his cellphone number public several years ago so customers could call him. He's worth $4.3 billion and No. 734 on the overall list. (Screenshot/U-Haul) No. 6: Bob Parsons: The businessman/philanthropist is listed with $3.6 billion. Overall, the founder of internet domain giant GoDaddy is No. 896 in the country, according to Forbes. (X Photo) No. 7: Stewart Horejsi: The Berkshire Hathaway investor had an estimated net worth of $3.3 billion, good for No. 991. (KTAR News Photo) No. 8: Bennett Dorrance: A member of the Campbell Soup empire, Dorrance also makes money in real estate. He founded Phoenix-based development company DMB Associates in 1984. Dorrance's net worth is $3.1 billion. He is No. 1,062 overall. (DMB Photo) No. 9: Ernest Garcia III : The Carvana founder and son of Ernest Garcia II had an estimated net worth of $2.4 billion, good for No. 1,380 in the world. (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images) No. 10: Jerry Moyes: The man who built Knight-Swift Transportation is worth $1.8 billion. Overall, he's No. 1,764 in the country. (Screenshot/Swift Transportation) No. 11 Peter Sperling: The son of late University of Phoenix founder John Sperling is listed with $1.7 billion. The ex-chairman of Apollo Education is ranked No. 1,851 overall. (KTAR News Photo/Jim Cross) No. 12 Jahm Najafi: The Phoenix Suns minority owner and private equity investor had a valuation of $1.3 billion. He came in No. 2,287 overall. (Giving Pledge Photo) No. 13 Ken Kendrick: The Arizona Diamondbacks managing partner makes the list the year after his team made the World Series. Kendrick is valued at $1.1 billion and is No. 2,545 overall. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

PHOENIX — It was another strong showing for those with Arizona ties on the Forbes’ 2024 billionaire list, with the state’s richest person nearly doubling his net worth since last year.

Mat Ishbia, the owner of the Phoenix Suns and Mercury, topped the list for the Grand Canyon State with a net worth of $9.9 billion. His net worth in the 2023 list was $5.4 billion.

In total, Arizona had 13 individuals make the list of 2,781 billionaires, which is the most in a year ever.

Their combined net worth was $51.3 billion, up $15 billion the previous year.

France’s Bernard Arnault and family, which oversees the LVMH empire of 75 fashion and cosmetics brands such as Louis Vuitton and Sephora, remained in the top spot with a fortune of $233 billion.

The Arnault family dethroned Tesla’s Elon Musk, who had held the title of world’s richest person in 2022.

The nearly 2,800 billionaires combined were worth $14.2 trillion, $2 trillion more than in 2023.

Click through the slideshow above to see the list of Arizona billionaires for 2024.

