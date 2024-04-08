PHOENIX — It was another strong showing for those with Arizona ties on the Forbes’ 2024 billionaire list, with the state’s richest person nearly doubling his net worth since last year.

Mat Ishbia, the owner of the Phoenix Suns and Mercury, topped the list for the Grand Canyon State with a net worth of $9.9 billion. His net worth in the 2023 list was $5.4 billion.

In total, Arizona had 13 individuals make the list of 2,781 billionaires, which is the most in a year ever.

Their combined net worth was $51.3 billion, up $15 billion the previous year.

France’s Bernard Arnault and family, which oversees the LVMH empire of 75 fashion and cosmetics brands such as Louis Vuitton and Sephora, remained in the top spot with a fortune of $233 billion.

The Arnault family dethroned Tesla’s Elon Musk, who had held the title of world’s richest person in 2022.

The nearly 2,800 billionaires combined were worth $14.2 trillion, $2 trillion more than in 2023.

