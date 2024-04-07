PHOENIX — A celebrity group is opening a new upscale sports lounge with a country-club ambience in Old Town Scottsdale this spring.

Co-founders Sean Mulholland and Avery Johnson Jr. teamed up with singer Niall Horan, NFL wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and other celebrities to bring a new “40 LOVE” location to the Valley.

The group initially opened a Los Angeles-based location in West Hollywood in 2018 but that location has since permanently closed. Michael B. Jordan, Post Malone and Russell Westbrook were some of the celebrities that frequented the initial California location.

The Valley-based location will open on Sixth Avenue, west of Scottsdale Road, where Kelly’s at Southbridge gastropub was located before it permanently closed.

The sports lounge, named after the tennis scoreline, features luxurious furnishings that pay homage to a traditional tennis country club setting. “40 LOVE” is a place where guests can view live sports and host celebrations and private events.

Open for weekend brunch, dinner and late-night snacks, “40 LOVE” will offer a complete menu with plenty of vegetarian and healthy options. A mixologist will also offer signature cocktails and an assortment of alcoholic beverages.

