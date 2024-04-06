Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

11 injured as bus carrying University of South Carolina fraternity crashes in Mississippi

Apr 6, 2024, 12:11 PM | Updated: 3:48 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (AP) — Eleven people were injured when a bus carrying University of South Carolina students blew a tire and hit a concrete barrier in Mississippi.

Mississippi state troopers said the driver and a student were critically injured and taken by helicopter to hospitals after the crash Friday, while nine other students were taken by ambulance.

The 56 passengers were members of the university’s chapter of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity and their guests, who were traveling to New Orleans for an event.

Troopers said the driver, 55-year-old Tina Wilson of Roebuck, South Carolina, was traveling west on Interstate 10 near Bay St. Louis when a tire blew and the bus hit a center concrete barrier. Bay St. Louis Police Chief Toby Schwartz said the bus careened away from the collision on two wheels before Wilson wrestled it back down onto all four wheels. Schwartz told the Sun Herald of Biloxi that Wilson “took every piece of strength in her body to hold that steering wheel long enough to get it back down on the road.”

The windshield blew out, and Wilson was ejected when the bus hit the ground. A student, Paul Clune, then ran up and grabbed the steering wheel, Schwartz said. Clune tried to keep control until the bus skidded to a stop after nearly half a mile, WLOX-TV reported.

“If that bus had flipped, we would have had casualties,” Schwartz said. “It’s the bus driver and student that saved those kids. The bus driver is an incredible hero.”

The uninjured students were taken by school bus to another location and later were taken to New Orleans. The interstate was blocked for hours.

University of South Carolina spokesperson Collyn Taylor said Saturday that travel arrangements have been made for students who want to return to Columbia and the university will provide mental health and academic support for anyone affected by the accident. Taylor said university officials were trying to determine how many people were still in the hospital.

Troopers are investigating the crash by the bus owned by Dixon Motor Xpress of Chester, South Carolina. Owner Todd Dixon told The State of Columbia on Saturday that the crash was a “freak thing” and that his company has had no other accidents since it was created in 2019.

The company has a satisfactory safety rating, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. In the previous two years, the company had passed an inspection and reported no accidents.

“We’ve always had safe operations,” Dixon said. “We keep everything in top shape and don’t cut any corners, especially because we know we’re in the business of transporting people.”

Dixon praised Wilson, saying “she has years of experience and instinctively she is a safe driver.”

United States News

Associated Press

SWAT team responding to Arkansas shopping mall, police ask public to avoid the area

CONWAY, Arkansas (AP) — A SWAT team from a police department in central Arkansas responded to a shopping mall incident on Saturday morning and people were asked to avoid the area. Conway police said on Facebook that officers responded to the Lewis Crossing Shopping Center “for an incident that is active at this time.” The […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

Suspended Orlando commissioner ordered to stay away from woman she’s accused of defrauding

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A judge on Friday permanently ordered an Orlando city commissioner to stop interacting with a 96-year-old constituent that she is legally accused of defrauding. Circuit Judge Heather Higbee ordered the injunction in a civil case against Regina Hill, who was indicted last month on charges of elderly exploitation, identity fraud and […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

Gunfight at south Florida bar leaves 2 dead and 7 injured

DORAL, Fla. (AP) — A gunfight at a suburban Miami bar left two people dead and seven injured early Saturday. Investigators said a fight between customers broke out around 3:30 a.m. at the Martini Bar in the CityPlace Doral development in Doral, Florida. When a security guard intervened, an unnamed man took out a gun […]

9 hours ago

Over eight million bags of laundry detergent have been recalled. (Pexels photo)...

Associated Press

P&G recalls 8.2 million bags of Tide, Gain and other laundry detergents over packaging defect

P&G is recalling more than 8 million bags of laundry detergent packets due to a defect in the products' child-resistant packaging.

21 hours ago

An elephant charged and killed a woman who split time between Minneapolis and Phoenix. (Pexels phot...

Associated Press

Tourist with Phoenix ties who was killed by an elephant in Zambia was an adventurer, family says

Family members described an American tourist who was killed in Africa when an elephant charged the truck she was in as an adventurer.

22 hours ago

Associated Press

Actor in spinoff of popular TV western ‘Yellowstone’ is found dead, authorities say

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — An actor who appeared in a spinoff of the popular television western “Yellowstone” was found dead after he went missing amid a domestic violence investigation in Kansas, authorities said Friday. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that deputies found the body of 27-year-old Cole Brings Plenty in a […]

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

11 injured as bus carrying University of South Carolina fraternity crashes in Mississippi