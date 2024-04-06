Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Police say speeding played key role in fatal crash in west Phoenix

Apr 6, 2024, 11:00 AM

PHOENIX — A man was killed after a collision between two vehicles in west Phoenix on Friday night.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, officers responded to the area of 83rd Avenue and Thomas Road around 8:30 p.m. and found a vehicle engulfed in flames.

The Phoenix Fire Department also arrived at the scene and put out the fire.

The driver of this vehicle, 21-year-old Jesus Martinez-Goana, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle, a man police did not identify, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Police said the vehicle driven by Martinez-Goana was traveling westbound on Thomas Road at a high rate of speed as it entered the intersection with 83rd Avenue.

The other vehicle involved was moving eastbound on Thomas Road and making a left turn at 83rd Avenue.

The vehicles collided, and the vehicle driven by Martinez-Goana careened into a nearby tree and caught fire.

An investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing.

