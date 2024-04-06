Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office offers warning about fake calls

Apr 6, 2024, 4:00 PM

(Pexels Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Scammers posing as law-enforcement officials are working the phones, trying to trick people into sending them money.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office this week reported an influx of people claiming to have received a call from the sheriff’s office regarding an outstanding fine they need to pay.

The call featured a recorded message from someone alleging to be an MCSO deputy who provided instructions to contact the scammers at a phone number and email address they provided.

Here are some red flags to keep in mind:

  • Callers are requesting payment in gift cards, cryptocurrency, wire transfers and payment apps.
  • Callers are usually aggressive, and refuse to get off the phone.

The MCSO says it’s important to remember that it, nor any other law enforcement or government agency, would ever call and request payment over the phone for warrants, missed court dates, ticket fines, etc.

If you receive one of these calls, hang up the phone and call your local law enforcement non-emergency phone number to report it.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

