I-40 reopened in both directions east of Flagstaff

PHOENIX — Interstate 40, which was closed in both directions east of Flagstaff for a few hours early Saturday, was reopened around 8 a.m.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the closure was due to “winter weather and crashes.”

The eastbound lanes were closed at milepost 210 in Winona. The westbound lanes were closed at milepost 228 in Canyon Diablo.

Motorists were advised to expect delays and to seek an alternate route.

