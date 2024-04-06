Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

I-40 reopened in both directions east of Flagstaff

Apr 6, 2024, 7:16 AM | Updated: 8:10 am

(Pixabay Photo)...

(Pixabay Photo)

(Pixabay Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Interstate 40, which was closed in both directions east of Flagstaff for a few hours early Saturday, was reopened around 8 a.m.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the closure was due to “winter weather and crashes.”

The eastbound lanes were closed at milepost 210 in Winona. The westbound lanes were closed at milepost 228 in Canyon Diablo.

Motorists were advised to expect delays and to seek an alternate route.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Mugshot of Anthonie Ruinard, who was booked on multiple counts, including first-degree murder, for ...

Damon Allred

Man indicted for dead teen found in Tonto National Forest

A man was indicted for second-degree murder after a teen body was found at the bottom of a bonfire in the Tonto National Forest.

54 minutes ago

Mill Avenue is set to receive its first major update in roughly four decades. (Tempe.gov renderings...

Damon Allred

Downtown Tempe refresh begins with Mill Avenue construction, to continue through summer

Work has started on a refreshed Mill Avenue Streetscape in Tempe, the first of its kind in about 40 years, according to a release.

2 hours ago

A conceptual rendering of a Whole Foods Market that was included in a development packet for the pr...

Ron Davis/Phoenix Business Journal

Whole Foods, Dick’s Sporting Goods linked to proposed Gilbert development

A major commercial project in Gilbert at San Tan Village including a Whole Foods has gone up for its first review.

2 hours ago

Follow @suelenrivera...

SuElen Rivera

Arizona gets $25 million in federal funding to combat drought

At least $25 million in federal funding is heading to Arizona to combat drought in the southwest desert.

12 hours ago

Over eight million bags of laundry detergent have been recalled. (Pexels photo)...

Associated Press

P&G recalls 8.2 million bags of Tide, Gain and other laundry detergents over packaging defect

P&G is recalling more than 8 million bags of laundry detergent packets due to a defect in the products' child-resistant packaging.

13 hours ago

Stock photo of 2005-07 Chrysler Town and Country minivan suspected of striking pedestrian in Tempe....

Damon Allred

Tempe police searching for suspect who injured pedestrian in hit-and-run

Tempe police is searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run on Monday which left a man seriously injured, authorities said.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

I-40 reopened in both directions east of Flagstaff