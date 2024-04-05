Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Apr 5, 2024, 4:05 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés; White House national security spokesman John Kirby.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Preempted by Premier League soccer.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Kirby; Gov. Wes Moore, D-Md.; Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.; Rep. French Hill, R-Ark.; Rachel Goldberg, whose son Hersh Goldberg-Polin is among those taken hostage by Hamas; Avril Benoit, executive director of Doctors Without Borders; Janti Soeripto, president and CEO of Save the Children.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Reps. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, and Ro Khanna, D-Calif.; Ronan and Daniel Neutra, relatives of Israeli-American hostage Omer Neutra-Orna; Cindy McCain, executive director of the World Food Program.

__

“Fox News Sunday” — Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas; Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.

United States News

Associated Press

Gunfight at south Florida bar leaves 2 dead and 7 injured

DORAL, Fla. (AP) — A gunfight at a suburban Miami bar has left two people dead and seven injured. Investigators said a fight broke out around 3:30 a.m. Saturday at the Martini Bar at the CityPlace Doral mall in Doral, Florida. When a security guard intervened, an unnamed man took out a gun and shot […]

2 hours ago

Over eight million bags of laundry detergent have been recalled. (Pexels photo)...

Associated Press

P&G recalls 8.2 million bags of Tide, Gain and other laundry detergents over packaging defect

P&G is recalling more than 8 million bags of laundry detergent packets due to a defect in the products' child-resistant packaging.

14 hours ago

An elephant charged and killed a woman who split time between Minneapolis and Phoenix. (Pexels phot...

Associated Press

Tourist with Phoenix ties who was killed by an elephant in Zambia was an adventurer, family says

Family members described an American tourist who was killed in Africa when an elephant charged the truck she was in as an adventurer.

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Actor in spinoff of popular TV western ‘Yellowstone’ is found dead, authorities say

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — An actor who appeared in a spinoff of the popular television western “Yellowstone” was found dead after he went missing amid a domestic violence investigation in Kansas, authorities said Friday. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that deputies found the body of 27-year-old Cole Brings Plenty in a […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Senate candidates in New Mexico tout fundraising tallies in 2-way race

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Campaign fundraising is off to a quick start in the contest between incumbent U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich and lone Republican contender Nella Domenici, according to tallies announced Friday by the New Mexico candidates. Domenici’s campaign said it raised more than $1.25 million between January and the end of March. That […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Boeing’s CEO got compensation worth nearly $33 million last year but lost a $3 million bonus

Boeing CEO David Calhoun received compensation valued at $33 million last year, nearly all of it in stock awards, but his stock payout for this year will be cut by nearly one-fourth because of the drop in Boeing’s share price since the January blowout of a panel on one of its planes in midflight. The […]

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows