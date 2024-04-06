PHOENIX — Tempe police is searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run on Monday which left a man seriously injured, authorities said.

The collision occurred along Broadway Road between Rural Road and Dorsey Lane around 8:30 p.m.

The suspect, driving a light-colored 2005-07 Chrysler Town and Country minivan, was traveling eastbound on Broadway Road when it struck the pedestrian who was crossing the road, according to Tempe police.

Tempe PD is currently searching for the minivan, which it believes has damage to the front passenger headlight and windshield, last seen driving eastbound on Broadway Road.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Tempe police at (480) 350-8311 where callers can remain anonymous.

No additional information was available.

