Shake Shack, Chipotle jump on drive-thru bandwagon in Scottsdale

Apr 7, 2024, 5:45 AM

BY BRANDON BROWN/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


Two of the largest companies in the quick-service restaurant space, Shake Shack and Chipotle, are opening their Scottsdale first drive-thru locations this month.

The moves are yet another indicator that drive-thru continues to be one of the strongest trends in the restaurant industry.

Both restaurant chains started by offering higher-quality food fast, but as they grew – Shake Shack has hundreds of locations around the world and Chipotle has thousands – the focus of the restaurants was on having customers coming into the space, usually waiting in line and either eating on premises or taking it to go. But in recent years, both companies have focused more on drive-thru as they expanded.

Chipotle already has around a dozen so-called “Chipotlanes” around the Valley but the first in Scottsdale will open on April 5 at 8099 E. McDowell Road. The drive-thru is primarily used for picking up online orders.

Shake Shack is newer to the drive-thru game, opening its first drive-thrus in the country in 2023. The burger chain’s initial drive-thru restaurants produced operating profit margins just as strong – or better – than the average of its non-drive-thru restaurants, Fast Company reported.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

