PHOENIX — U.S. 60/Grand Avenue was closed in both directions in Peoria after a crash for about four hours on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The crash happened near Olive Avenue, the Arizona Department of Transportation said in a press release around 12:45 p.m.

The westbound lanes initially remained open but closed around 1 p.m.

The freeway reopened around 4:20 p.m.

No other information was available.

