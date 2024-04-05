Close
US 60/Grand Avenue reopened in both directions in Peoria after crash

Apr 5, 2024, 1:16 PM | Updated: 4:30 pm

(Pexels Photo)

PHOENIX — U.S. 60/Grand Avenue was closed in both directions in Peoria after a crash for about four hours on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The crash happened near Olive Avenue, the Arizona Department of Transportation said in a press release around 12:45 p.m.

The westbound lanes initially remained open but closed around 1 p.m.

The freeway reopened around 4:20 p.m.

No other information was available.

