Fire outside the Vermont office of Sen. Bernie Sanders causes minor damage

Apr 5, 2024, 12:43 PM

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A fire outside the office of Sen. Bernie Sanders in Vermont caused minor damage but no injuries, the Burlington Fire Department said Friday.

Firefighters responded to a call Friday morning and found a fire between the vestibule, the elevator and the entrance door of Sanders’ third-floor office in Burlington. Though there were no injuries, the office door suffered moderate fire damage and much of the third floor sustained significant water damage.

The Burlington Fire Marshal’s office, Burlington Police Department, and Vermont State Police were on the scene. The investigation of the cause was ongoing.

A spokesperson for Sanders did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It was unclear if Sanders was in Vermont at the time of the fire.

