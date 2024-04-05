Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Small plane clips 2 vehicles as it lands on North Carolina highway, but no injuries are reported

Apr 5, 2024, 8:16 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MONCURE, N.C. (AP) — A small plane experiencing engine problems struck two vehicles as it landed on a highway near a North Carolina airport, but no injuries were reported, authorities said.

The single-engine Lancair 360 with only the pilot on board landed near Raleigh Executive Jetport at Sanford-Lee County Airport in Sanford around 4:20 p.m. Thursday after experiencing engine problems, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. The FAA will investigate.

The plane was traveling from Lynchburg, Virginia, to Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, according to FlightAware, which tracks flight activity.

Moncure Fire Department Chief Robert Shi said the plane hit two vehicles as it landed on U.S. Route 1, but only one sustained minor damage, WTVD-TV reported. The pilot was not injured, Shi said.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said of the two vehicles clipped by the plane, only one driver filed a report, WRAL-TV reported.

Chris Sealey told WRAL-TV that he saw a plane flying unusually low with no landing gear and thought that it was “a weird looking car” from a few miles down the road.

“I mean, he was probably like 3 feet off the ground when I saw him, so I don’t think he had very long to go,” Sealey said. “And, there was no big explosion or anything behind me, but you could tell like the traffic on both sides was kind of, you know, freaking out about it, but he had like a whole line of cars behind him.”

United States News

Associated Press

Tourist from Minnesota who was killed by an elephant in Zambia was an adventurer, family says

MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — Family members described an American tourist who was killed in Africa when a bull elephant charged the truck she was riding in as an adventurer who loved to travel. They identified her as Gail Mattson, 79, of Minnetonka, Minnesota. She was with other tourists on a game drive in a Zambian […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Gray wolves hadn’t been seen in south Michigan since the 1900s. This winter, a local hunter shot one

MARSHALL, Mich. (AP) — An animal a Michigan hunter thought was a big coyote when he shot it in January has been determined to be a gray wolf, the first time the species has been found in southern Michigan in more than a century, wildlife officials say. The hunter shot the wolf in Calhoun County, […]

3 hours ago

The Manhattan skyline looms over the East River in a 2022 file photo. An earthquake centered near N...

Associated Press

An earthquake centered between NYC and Philadelphia rattles much of the Northeast

An earthquake shook the densely populated New York City metropolitan area Friday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

3 hours ago

Associated Press

McDonald’s buys its Israeli restaurants from franchisee who sparked costly boycotts

McDonald’s is buying its restaurants in Israel from a longtime franchisee, hoping to reset sales that have slumped due to boycotts in the region. The Chicago-based burger giant said Friday it will buy Alonyal Limited, which owns and operates 225 restaurants in Israel. Financial terms weren’t disclosed. The deal is expected to close in the […]

4 hours ago

America’s employers delivered another outpouring of jobs in March, adding 303,000 workers to thei...

Associated Press

US employers added surprisingly robust 303,000 jobs in March in sign of economic strength

America’s employers delivered another outpouring of jobs in March, adding a sizzling 303,000 workers to their payrolls.

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Thomas Gumbleton, Detroit Catholic bishop who opposed war and promoted social justice, dies at 94

DETROIT (AP) — Thomas Gumbleton, a Catholic bishop in Detroit who for decades was an international voice against war and racism and an advocate for labor and social justice, died Thursday. He was 94. Gumbleton’s death was announced by the Archdiocese of Detroit, where he was a clergyman for more than 50 years. A cause […]

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

Small plane clips 2 vehicles as it lands on North Carolina highway, but no injuries are reported