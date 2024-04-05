Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

6 people injured, including 3 kids, in Buckeye Valley car crash

Apr 4, 2024, 9:00 PM | Updated: 9:47 pm

rollover crash in Buckeye...

(Arizona Fire and Medical Authority Photo)

(Arizona Fire and Medical Authority Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Six people were injured in a vehicle accident that took place in Buckeye Valley on Thursday evening, authorities announced.

All of them will have to be brought to a hospital, according to Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (AFMA).

Three of the people brought to a hospital were children, the agency added.

Rescue teams were dispatched to the area of Beloat and Rainbow roads at around 6:45, AFMA said.

“Crews are still evaluating the patients,” AFMA said in a statement. “Therefore, it is too early in the incident to know their status.”

Authorities didn’t say what caused the crash.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Glass Animals visiting Sirius XM Studio in New York City....

Bailey Leasure

Glass Animals making Phoenix stop in September as part of 2024 world tour

Glass Animals making Phoenix stop in September on 2024 tour in support of their upcoming fourth studio album.

2 hours ago

Democratic Rep. Marcelino Quiñonez resigns from House of Representatives...

KTAR.com

Democratic Rep. Marcelino Quiñonez to resign from Arizona House of Representatives

Rep. Marcelino Quiñonez, a Democratic legislator who reflects Legislative District 11, will resign, authorities announced on Thursday.

3 hours ago

costly criminal damage incidents Prescott suspect...

KTAR.com

Prescott Valley police seek help with costly criminal damage incidents

The Prescott Valley Police Department asked the public on Thursday to help find a suspect involved in two costly criminal damage incidents.

4 hours ago

Missing 82-year-old woman subject of new Silver Alert...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for missing 82-year-old woman last seen in Phoenix

The Arizona Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert for a missing 82-year-old woman on Thursday evening.

4 hours ago

Crash involving a semi-truck injures 2 adults, 2 children...

KTAR.com

2 adults, 2 children hospitalized after collision involving semi-truck in West Valley

A two-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck injured six people on Thursday morning near Buckeye, authorities said.

5 hours ago

Rattlesnake bit 3-year-old boy in Scottsdale...

KTAR.com

Rattlesnake bites 3-year-old boy on Scottsdale hiking trail

A rattlesnake bit a 3-year-old boy who was hiking with his grandfather on the Granite Mountain Trail in Scottsdale, authorities said.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

6 people injured, including 3 kids, in Buckeye Valley car crash