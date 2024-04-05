6 people injured, including 3 kids, in Buckeye Valley car crash
Apr 4, 2024, 9:00 PM | Updated: 9:47 pm
(Arizona Fire and Medical Authority Photo)
PHOENIX – Six people were injured in a vehicle accident that took place in Buckeye Valley on Thursday evening, authorities announced.
All of them will have to be brought to a hospital, according to Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (AFMA).
Three of the people brought to a hospital were children, the agency added.
Rescue teams were dispatched to the area of Beloat and Rainbow roads at around 6:45, AFMA said.
“Crews are still evaluating the patients,” AFMA said in a statement. “Therefore, it is too early in the incident to know their status.”
Authorities didn’t say what caused the crash.
