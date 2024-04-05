Crash involving a semi-truck injures 2 adults, 2 children...

Close
ARIZONA NEWS

2 adults, 2 children hospitalized after collision involving semi-truck in West Valley

Apr 4, 2024, 5:00 PM

The crash took place near Narramore and Tuthill roads near Buckeye. (Google Maps photo)

PHOENIX — A two-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck injured six people on Thursday morning in the West Valley, authorities said.

A vehicle collided with the truck in the area of Narramore and Tuthill roads near Buckeye, according to the Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (AFMA).

The crash took place in Rainbow Valley, an unincorporated rural neighborhood south of the Gila River. This means investigating the crash fell to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

Who was hurt by the crash involving a semi-truck?

Fire and medical crews arrived on scene to evaluate the patients. They brought four of the six people involved in the collision to a hospital.

Two of the people who needed to be hospitalized were children, while the other two were adults, MCSO told KTAR News 92.3 FM.

However, all four patients were in stable condition at the time of the transport. MCSO also said the injuries were non-life threatening.

The cause of the crash is unknown as of 3 p.m.

