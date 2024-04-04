Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

April nor’easter with heavy, wet snow bears down on Northeast, 630,000 still without power

Apr 4, 2024, 7:48 AM | Updated: 3:00 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


A major spring storm brought heavy snow, rain and high winds to the Northeast into Thursday, downing trees and power lines and leaving nearly 700,000 homes and businesses without power at some point. A woman was reported killed by a falling tree in a New York City suburb and a second woman died in a New Hampshire fire cause by the weather.

Two feet of snow is possible in parts of northern New England by Thursday evening, with wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph (80 to 97 kph) in coastal areas as well as inland, according to the National Weather Service.

Maine and New Hampshire bore the brunt of the power outages, with about 334,000 and 162,000 respectively as of mid-Thursday afternoon, according to poweroutage.us. Local officials said the heavy, wet snow was to blame for bringing down trees and power lines. Power outages decreased from more than 700,000 to about 630,000 by the afternoon.

“This was pretty much a classic nor’easter,” said Stephen Baron, a meteorologist for the weather service in York, Maine. “This is definitely a high-end storm for April. It’s not crazy for us to get snow in April but not usually getting double-digit amounts.”

The weather service said it was the biggest April nor’easter to hit the region since 2020.

Over a foot of snow had fallen in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, where some residents who had lost power checked in at the The Wolfeboro Inn, general manager Shawn Black said.

“This is a lot of heavy, wet snow,” he said. “And the wind is out of the northeast, so it’s really not nice in a sense of temperature-wise, especially when the speed gets up to gusts of 55 mph. While I was out on the snowblower I could really feel my forehead just go numb.”

Jane Phillips, cross country skiing in her neighborhood in Portland, Maine, was relishing the weather.

“It’s special to get snow in April and to be able to get out and enjoy it. It’s fun being a Mainer,” Phillips said. “We’ve been missing snow so, this is a special little, sort of after the winter story gift.”

Heavy snow made travel treacherous in northern parts of New England and New York, and numerous accidents were reported.

A crash shut down Interstate 95 northbound near Lewiston, Maine, for a short time on Thursday morning. In Windham, Maine, near Portland, a Jeep lost control and struck a police cruiser, but no one was injured.

The storm brought mostly heavy rain to southern portions of the Northeast, as well as high winds.

Late Wednesday afternoon, a tree fell on a vehicle in the Westchester County, New York, hamlet of Armonk, killing a woman who was the only person inside, police said.

In New Hampshire, Derry Fire Chief Shawn Haggart said a woman died and a young woman was hospitalized after a morning house fire Thursday that was sparked by an explosion.

Haggart said the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office concluded that a tree fell on the house near propane tanks that were outside the home at time when strong winds were knocking down tree branches and powerlines in the area.

Dozens of flights at airports in the region were canceled or delayed. Many schools and government offices were closed in northern areas.

State government was shutdown in Maine, where a special commission investigating the October mass shooting in Lewiston had to postpone a scheduled hearing.

“We recommend that you stay off the roads if you can, but if you must travel during the storm, be sure to give plow trucks, utility crews, and emergency first responders plenty of room as they work to keep us safe,” said Maine Gov. Janet Mills.

Utilities in northern New England said they were prepared for the storm, but power restoration could still be lengthy.

“Weather conditions are going to be hazardous on Thursday, and we ask everyone to use caution on the roads,” said Jon Breed, spokesperson for Central Maine Power.

Whipping winds and driving rain battered Boston. Staff at the New England Aquarium there did a sweep of the roof to make sure nothing could blow into the sea lion habitat, which is partially exposed to the outdoors. The storm caught some visitors off guard.

“I just saw the wind and the rain and I just bought this little poncho to protect myself,” said Claire Saussol, who grew up in France and was was visiting Boston on Wednesday. “I wasn’t prepared with the warm clothes. It’s worse than the north of France! Very worse, but it’s ok. It’s a pretty city.”

Meanwhile, cleanup work continued in several states wracked by tornadoes and other severe weather blamed for at least three deaths earlier this week. Tornadoes touched down in Oklahoma, Kentucky, Tennessee and Georgia.

Killed were a homeless woman in Tulsa, Oklahoma, who was sheltering inside a drainage pipe during heavy rains, a woman in the Philadelphia suburb of Collegeville whose car was hit by a falling tree and a person involved in a car accident in Kentucky,

In West Virginia, the National Weather Service confirmed Thursday that an EF-2 tornado with winds of up to 130 mph hit the Fayette County community of Hico on Tuesday, damaging at least a dozen homes and businesses. The weather service also issued a warning for major flooding through Sunday in some communities along the Ohio River. About 40,000 homes and businesses in the state remained without power.

___

Associated Press writers Patrick Whittle and Holly Ramer in Boston, Karen Matthews in New York, John Raby in Charleston, West Virginia, and Jackie Quinn in Washington, D.C., contributed to this report.

United States News

Associated Press

Chiefs’ Rashee Rice was driving Lamborghini in Dallas chain-reaction crash, his attorney says

DALLAS (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs’ player Rashee Rice was the driver of one of two speeding sports cars who left after causing a chain-reaction crash on a Dallas highway over the weekend, the wide receiver’s attorney said Thursday. Why Rice left the crash Saturday was “a good question that’s still being investigated,” said Rice’s […]

19 minutes ago

Associated Press

Beloved giraffe of South Dakota zoo euthanized after foot injury

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A beloved giraffe at a zoo in South Dakota has died. On Thursday, the Great Plains Zoo and Butterfly House & Aquarium in Sioux Falls announced the death of Chioke, an 18-year-old reticulated giraffe. He died March 28. “Following a severe fracture in his front left foot, Animal Care and […]

29 minutes ago

Associated Press

Treasurer for dozens of Ohio political campaigns accused of stealing nearly $1M from clients

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A man who has served as treasurer for dozens of political campaigns in Ohio over the past 40 years is facing federal wire fraud charges for allegedly stealing nearly $1 million from clients. William Curlis, 76, is accused of writing checks from campaign accounts to himself for personal use and taking […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Lawsuit challenging Indiana abortion ban survives a state challenge

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Court of Appeals gave an incremental win Thursday to a group of residents suing the state over its near-total abortion ban, arguing that it violates a state law protecting religious freedom. The three-judge panel’s ruling agreed with a lower court that plaintiffs with a religious objection to the ban should […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Pilot says brakes seemed less effective than usual before a United Airlines jet slid off a taxiway

HOUSTON (AP) — The captain of a United Airlines jet said the brakes seemed less effective than normal and the plane and brake pedals shook violently just before the Boeing 737 Max slid off a taxiway in Houston last month. According to a preliminary report released Thursday by the National Transportation Safety Board, the pilots […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Florida Senate president’s husband dies after falling at Utah’s Bryce Canyon park

The husband of Florida’s Senate president died after falling while the couple was hiking in Utah, according to a memo sent to senators Wednesday. John Passidomo, 72, was a lawyer and former city councilor and vice mayor of Naples. He and Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, a Republican, were visiting national parks on vacation less than […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

April nor’easter with heavy, wet snow bears down on Northeast, 630,000 still without power