Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Where have you been? A California dog missing since the summer is found in Michigan

Apr 4, 2024, 10:10 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HARPER WOODS, Mich. (AP) — A dog missing in California since the summer turned up more than 2,000 miles away in Michigan.

Police in Harper Woods, a Detroit suburb, responded to a call about a stray dog last week, picked up the terrier mix and contacted an animal welfare group.

Grosse Pointe Animal Adoption Society said it quickly discovered that the dog, named Mishka, had an identity chip implanted in her with information about her owner.

Mehrad Houman and his family live in San Diego but were in Minneapolis when the phone rang. He drove 10 hours to Michigan for a reunion with Mishka, the adoption group said on a Facebook post with pictures and video.

“This is a tale that Hollywood would love to tell,” the group said.

Harper Woods police confirmed its involvement Thursday. A message seeking additional comment was left for the animal organization.

Mishka had disappeared in July from Houman’s workplace.

“She was clean, well-fed. Whoever had her took good care of her,” said veterinarian Nancy Pillsbury, who examined the 3-year-old dog, gave her a rabies shot and cleared her to travel home to California.

“How she got here — that’s a story only Mishka knows,” Pillsbury told The Associated Press.

United States News

Associated Press

Fantasy sports company PrizePicks says it will hire 1,000 in Atlanta as it leases new headquarters

ATLANTA (AP) — PrizePicks will expand its operations in Atlanta, hiring an additional 1,000 employees over seven years, the fantasy sports company announced Thursday. It plans to lease an office building northwest of downtown for its new headquarters, investing $25 million, the company said. The company is hiring software engineers, analysts, marketers and other positions. […]

7 minutes ago

Associated Press

House explosion in New Hampshire leaves 1 dead and 1 injured

DERRY, N.H. (AP) — A house explosion in New Hampshire on Thursday left one person dead and a second person injured, authorities said. Derry Fire Chief Shawn Haggart said his department received reports of an explosion and responded to find a house fully engulfed in flames. One person in the house was killed as a […]

23 minutes ago

Associated Press

DA says he shut down 21 sites stealing millions through crypto scams

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities in New York City said Thursday they disrupted an online fraud operation that stole millions of dollars by duping victims into making phony cryptocurrency investments. Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said his office seized 21 web domains that were being used by scammers in so-called “pig butchering” schemes, a term […]

27 minutes ago

Associated Press

This Los Angeles heist sounds like it came from a thriller novel. Thieves stole $30 million in cash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In a scene that could be ripped from the pages of a thriller, thieves got away with $30 million in cash from a money storage facility in Los Angeles by breaking into the building on Easter Sunday and cracking the safe. Now detectives are seeking to unravel the brazen cash heist […]

51 minutes ago

Associated Press

Trump says Israel has to get Gaza war over ‘fast,’ warns it is ‘losing the PR war’

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump offered a tough message to Israel in its war against Hamas on Thursday, urging the country to: “Get it over with.” In an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, Trump said that Israel is “absolutely losing the PR war” and called for a swift resolution to […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Judge finds last 4 of 11 anti-abortion activists guilty in a 2021 Tennessee clinic blockade

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The final four of 11 anti-abortion activists charged with blocking access to a Tennessee clinic in 2021 have been convicted of violating the federal Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act. Eva Edl, Eva Zastrow, James Zastrow, and Paul Place were found guilty Tuesday by a federal judge in Nashville. They […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Where have you been? A California dog missing since the summer is found in Michigan