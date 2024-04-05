PHOENIX– English indie rock band Glass Animals will perform in Phoenix in September during its 2024 “Tour of Earth.”

The 40-plus date tour will hit Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Sept. 17. The concert will feature special guest Eyedress.

The English band will be touring in support of their upcoming fourth studio album “I LOVE YOU SO F***ING MUCH”, which will be released on July 19.

The album is the follow-up to 2020’s “Dreamland”, which sold over 12 million copies. The album featured the song “Heat Waves”, which became the biggest international hit from a British band since the Spice Girls’ “Wannabe” in 1995 to claim number one for five consecutive weeks on the Billboard Hot 100.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time, with a general on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. local time on the band’s website.

Glass Animals last performed in Phoenix in March 2022, according to Setlist.fm.

The tour kicks off on Aug. 7 in Charlotte, North Carolina, and ends Nov. 7 in London, United Kingdom.

