Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Glass Animals making Phoenix stop in September as part of 2024 world tour

Apr 4, 2024, 8:00 PM

Glass Animals visiting Sirius XM Studio in New York City....

Dave Bayley, Drew MacFarlane, Joe Seaward and Edmund Irwin-Singer of Glass Animals visit the SiriusXM Studios on April 03, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

(Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX– English indie rock band Glass Animals will perform in Phoenix in September during its 2024 “Tour of Earth.”

The 40-plus date tour will hit Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Sept. 17. The concert will feature special guest Eyedress.

The English band will be touring in support of their upcoming fourth studio album “I LOVE YOU SO F***ING MUCH”, which will be released on July 19.

The album is the follow-up to 2020’s “Dreamland”, which sold over 12 million copies. The album featured the song “Heat Waves”,  which became the biggest international hit from a British band since the Spice Girls’ “Wannabe” in 1995 to claim number one for five consecutive weeks on the Billboard Hot 100.

RELATED STORIES

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time, with a general on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. local time on the band’s website. 

Glass Animals last performed in Phoenix in March 2022, according to Setlist.fm. 

The tour kicks off on Aug. 7 in Charlotte, North Carolina, and ends Nov. 7 in London, United Kingdom.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Democratic Rep. Marcelino Quiñonez resigns from House of Representatives...

KTAR.com

Democratic Rep. Marcelino Quiñonez to resign from Arizona House of Representatives

Rep. Marcelino Quiñonez, a Democratic legislator who reflects Legislative District 11, will resign, authorities announced on Thursday.

1 hour ago

costly criminal damage incidents Prescott suspect...

KTAR.com

Prescott Valley police seek help with costly criminal damage incidents

The Prescott Valley Police Department asked the public on Thursday to help find a suspect involved in two costly criminal damage incidents.

2 hours ago

Missing 82-year-old woman subject of new Silver Alert...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for missing 82-year-old woman last seen in Phoenix

The Arizona Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert for a missing 82-year-old woman on Thursday evening.

2 hours ago

Crash involving a semi-truck injures 2 adults, 2 children...

KTAR.com

2 adults, 2 children hospitalized after collision involving semi-truck in West Valley

A two-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck injured six people on Thursday morning near Buckeye, authorities said.

3 hours ago

Rattlesnake bit 3-year-old boy in Scottsdale...

KTAR.com

Rattlesnake bites 3-year-old boy on Scottsdale hiking trail

A rattlesnake bit a 3-year-old boy who was hiking with his grandfather on the Granite Mountain Trail in Scottsdale, authorities said.

4 hours ago

Martell Hare Jr., 24, was booked into jail on April 4, 2024, a day after he was shot by police in G...

KTAR.com

Suspect shot by police in Glendale booked into jail after release from hospital

The suspect who was shot by a Glendale police officer on Wednesday said he provoked the shooting and wanted to die, according to authorities.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Glass Animals making Phoenix stop in September as part of 2024 world tour