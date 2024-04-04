Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Ford to delay production of new electric pickup and large SUV as US EV sales growth slows

Apr 4, 2024, 5:53 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DETROIT (AP) — With U.S. electric vehicle sales starting to slow, Ford Motor Co. says it will delay rolling out new electric pickup trucks and a new large electric SUV as it adds gas-electric hybrids to its model lineup.

The Dearborn, Michigan, company said Thursday that a much ballyhooed new electric pickup to be built at a new factory in Tennessee will be delayed by a year until 2026.

The big electric SUV, with three rows of seats, will be delayed by two years until 2027 at the company’s factory in Oakville, Ontario near Toronto.

The retreat comes as U.S. electric vehicle sales growth slowed to 2.7% in the first quarter of the year, far below the 47% increase that fueled record sales and a 7.6% market share last year. Sales of new vehicles overall grew nearly 5%, and the EV market share declined to 7.1%.

Hybrid sales, however, grew 45% from January through March, while plug-in hybrids, which can go a short distance on battery power before a gas-electric system kicks in, grew 34% according to Motorintelligence.com.

Ford also said it “expects to offer” hybrid versions of all its gasoline passenger vehicles by the end of the decade in North America.

Industry analysts say most early technology adopters and people who want to cut emissions have already purchased EVs. Automakers now have to convince skeptical mainstream buyers to go electric, but those customers fear limited range and a lack of charging stations.

United States News

Associated Press

Stock market today: Wall Street rises in early trading with new US jobs data on the way

Wall Street pointed to a modestly higher open Thursday ahead of fresh data on the jobs market that could impact the Federal Reserve’s next decision on interest rates. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials rose 0.2% before the bell, while S&P 500 futures rose 0.3%. The U.S. releases its weekly jobs report Thursday and on […]

6 hours ago

Demonstrators gather outside federal court buildings in New Orleans on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, to...

Associated Press

Texas asks court to decide if the state’s migrant arrest law went too far

The Justice Department argued Wednesday that the Texas migrant arrest law is trying to usurp the federal government’s authority.

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Burglars steal $30 million in cash from Los Angeles money storage facility, police say

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Thieves stole as much $30 million in an Easter Sunday burglary at a Los Angeles money storage facility in one of the largest cash heists in city history, police said Wednesday. The burglary occurred Sunday night at an unnamed facility in the Sylmar area of the San Fernando Valley where cash […]

11 hours ago

Pickup rollover crash kills 3, injures 5 in northern Arizona...

Associated Press

Pickup rollover crash kills 3, injures 5 in northern Arizona

Authorities say three people are dead and five others critically injured after a pickup rollover crash in northern Arizona on Wednesday.

12 hours ago

Associated Press

MS-13 gang member pleads guilty in killing of 4 young men on Long Island in 2017

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — An MS-13 gang member has admitted to participating in the brutal killing of four young men on Long Island in 2017. Edwin Rodriguez, 24, pleaded guilty Wednesday to racketeering charges in connection with the April 11, 2017, deaths of Justin Llivicura, Michael Lopez, Jorge Tigre, and Jefferson Villalobos in Central […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Armed teen with mental health issues shot to death by sheriff’s deputies in Southern California

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Southern California sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a 17-year-old boy with mental health issues after he armed himself with a knife and locked himself inside a bathroom at a home, authorities said Wednesday. The teen was being transferred from a hospital, where he had been treated after cutting himself, to a […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Ford to delay production of new electric pickup and large SUV as US EV sales growth slows