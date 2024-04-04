Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Pickup rollover crash kills 3, injures 5 in northern Arizona

Apr 3, 2024, 6:00 PM

Pickup rollover crash kills 3, injures 5 in northern Arizona...

Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say the crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 40 in Winslow. (City of Winslow photo)

(City of Winslow photo)

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WINSLOW, Ariz. (AP) — Three people were killed and five others critically injured in a pickup rollover crash Wednesday in northern Arizona, authorities said.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said the crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Interstate 40 in Winslow, which is 58 miles (93 kilometers) east of Flagstaff.

A pickup carrying eight people veered into a median and then overcorrected and swerved back onto the road, causing it to roll several times, officials said.

Who was injured in the pickup rollover crash in Winslow?

Three people were ejected from the truck: a 4-month-old child, a teenage boy and a man in his 50s. Their names weren’t immediately released.

The woman driving the vehicle was among the five injured, and all were rushed to hospitals, officials said.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear. investigators were determining whether the driver may have been impaired, according to the DPS.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.



