Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Armed teen with mental health issues shot to death by sheriff’s deputies in Southern California

Apr 3, 2024, 4:45 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


VICTORVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Southern California sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a 17-year-old boy with mental health issues after he armed himself with a knife and locked himself inside a bathroom at a home, authorities said Wednesday.

The teen was being transferred from a hospital, where he had been treated after cutting himself, to a mental health facility when he escaped on Tuesday, San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus said.

The boy, a foster youth who lives in Hesperia, later showed up at a home in Victorville where his sisters live in foster care, Dicus said. Someone at the home called deputies to come arrest him, Dicus said, because he had caused trouble there before.

The teen, who had a knife, locked himself in a bathroom, and deputies tried to get him to come out for about a half hour, according to the sheriff. But when the boy threatened to harm himself, deputies kicked down the door and tried to apprehend him, Dicus said.

A video and still images of the encounter showed the teen holding a knife, the Riverside Press-Enterprise reported. Deputies pepper-sprayed him, and one deputy’s hand was sliced by the knife, the newspaper said.

The teen was backed into a bathtub, where he was shot, Dicus said. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The death came less than a month after San Bernardino deputies shot and killed 15-year-old Ryan Gainer. The autistic boy had threatened family members at a home in Victorville and then chased a responding deputy with a garden hoe, the sheriff’s department said.

Dicus said Wednesday that in both cases, deputies were met with violence. He said parents need more access to mental health services for their troubled children, so that law enforcement isn’t the only option in times of crisis.

“My record as sheriff for the last several years is I have championed having a better mental health system,” Dicus said. “The corrections environment and our public environment have been challenged a number of times where the only mental health resource we have in our community is law enforcement, and that’s the only 24/7 resource that we have.”

United States News

Associated Press

NYC’s AI chatbot was caught telling businesses to break the law. The city isn’t taking it down

NEW YORK (AP) — An artificial intelligence-powered chatbot created by New York City to help small business owners is under criticism for dispensing bizarre advice that misstates local policies and advises companies to violate the law. But days after the issues were first reported last week by tech news outlet The Markup, the city has […]

42 minutes ago

Associated Press

Man sentenced to 37 years on hate crime charges in deadly shooting at Muslim-owned tire shop

DALLAS (AP) — A man who opened fire at a Muslim-owned tire shop in Dallas in 2015, killing one person, was sentenced Wednesday to 37 years in prison on federal hate crime charges, authorities said. Anthony Paz Torres, 39, pleaded guilty in September to five federal hate crime counts for killing one man and trying […]

43 minutes ago

Associated Press

Chinese signatures on graduation certificates upset northern Virginia police chief

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A northern Virginia town has been excluded from a countywide police training academy after the town’s chief complained about Chinese signatures on trainees’ graduation certificates. Herndon Police Chief Maggie DeBoard complained that the academy director, Maj. Wilson Lee, used Chinese characters to sign the certificates that graduates receive when they complete […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Prosecutors recommend at least 10 years in prison for parents of Michigan school shooter

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutors in Michigan are recommending at least 10 years in prison next week for two parents who are the first in the U.S. to be held criminally responsible for a school shooting. Jennifer Crumbley showed a “chilling lack of remorse” for her role, and James Crumbley “failed to exercise even the […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Man cuffed but not charged after Chiefs Super Bowl Rally shooting sues 3 more lawmakers over posts

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — A man who was briefly handcuffed but not charged in the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl rally is suing three more lawmakers over social media posts falsely accusing him of being among the shooters and an immigrant in the country illegally. Denton Loudermill Jr. of Olathe, Kansas, filed […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Audit finds flaws — and undelivered mail — at Postal Service’s new processing facility in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — An audit conducted by the Postal Service’s inspector general found significant problems at a new regional processing facility in Virginia, including water-damaged mail left unprocessed for months and a worker asleep at a forklift. The audit, dated March 28, raises questions about the Postal Service’s plans to modernize its processing network […]

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Armed teen with mental health issues shot to death by sheriff’s deputies in Southern California