Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Man sentenced to 37 years on hate crime charges in deadly shooting at Muslim-owned tire shop

Apr 3, 2024, 4:03 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DALLAS (AP) — A man who opened fire at a Muslim-owned tire shop in Dallas in 2015, killing one person, was sentenced Wednesday to 37 years in prison on federal hate crime charges, authorities said.

Anthony Paz Torres, 39, pleaded guilty in September to five federal hate crime counts for killing one man and trying to kill four others during the shooting at Omar’s Wheels and Tires on Christmas Eve in 2015, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release. He also pleaded guilty to one count of using a firearm to commit murder, federal prosecutors said.

Torres is currently serving a 35-year sentence after being convicted of murder by a Dallas County jury in 2018 in the slaying of Enrique Garcia Mendoza, a 25-year-old who was a passenger in a car getting serviced outside the tire shop.

Torres will get credit for time served in state custody, the Justice Department said.

Federal prosecutors said he admitted to making anti-Muslim comments at the tire shop a few days before the shooting and pledging to come back. When he returned, he asked customers if they were Muslim, and after being escorted to his vehicle by tire shop employees, fired in the direction of multiple employees and customers, prosecutors said. Prosecutors said Torres admitted to opening fire because he believed they were Muslim.

United States News

Associated Press

MS-13 gang member pleads guilty in killing of 4 young men on Long Island in 2017

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — An MS-13 gang member has admitted to participating in the brutal killing of four young men on Long Island in 2017. Edwin Rodriguez, 24, pleaded guilty Wednesday to racketeering charges in connection with the April 11, 2017, deaths of Justin Llivicura, Michael Lopez, Jorge Tigre, and Jefferson Villalobos in Central […]

18 minutes ago

Associated Press

Armed teen with mental health issues shot to death by sheriff’s deputies in Southern California

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Southern California sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a 17-year-old boy with mental health issues after he armed himself with a knife and locked himself inside a bathroom at a home, authorities said Wednesday. The teen was being transferred from a hospital, where he had been treated after cutting himself, to a […]

44 minutes ago

Associated Press

NYC’s AI chatbot was caught telling businesses to break the law. The city isn’t taking it down

NEW YORK (AP) — An artificial intelligence-powered chatbot created by New York City to help small business owners is under criticism for dispensing bizarre advice that misstates local policies and advises companies to violate the law. But days after the issues were first reported last week by tech news outlet The Markup, the city has […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Chinese signatures on graduation certificates upset northern Virginia police chief

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A northern Virginia town has been excluded from a countywide police training academy after the town’s chief complained about Chinese signatures on trainees’ graduation certificates. Herndon Police Chief Maggie DeBoard complained that the academy director, Maj. Wilson Lee, used Chinese characters to sign the certificates that graduates receive when they complete […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Prosecutors recommend at least 10 years in prison for parents of Michigan school shooter

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutors in Michigan are recommending at least 10 years in prison next week for two parents who are the first in the U.S. to be held criminally responsible for a school shooting. Jennifer Crumbley showed a “chilling lack of remorse” for her role, and James Crumbley “failed to exercise even the […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Man cuffed but not charged after Chiefs Super Bowl Rally shooting sues 3 more lawmakers over posts

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — A man who was briefly handcuffed but not charged in the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl rally is suing three more lawmakers over social media posts falsely accusing him of being among the shooters and an immigrant in the country illegally. Denton Loudermill Jr. of Olathe, Kansas, filed […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Man sentenced to 37 years on hate crime charges in deadly shooting at Muslim-owned tire shop