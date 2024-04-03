Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Glendale police involved in shooting; no officers injured

Apr 3, 2024, 2:49 PM

File photo of Glendale police motorcycles....

The Glendale Police Department was involved in a shooting on April 3, 2024. (Glendale Police Photo)

(Glendale Police Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Glendale Police Department was involved in a shooting on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The shooting occurred near 65th and Peoria avenues, the department said in a social media post around 2:30 p.m.

No officers were injured.

RELATED STORIES

The public was asked to avoid the area during the investigation.

No other information was available.

This is a developing story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Deborah Nardozzi selected to fill LD8 seat on Maricopa County Board of Supervisors...

Serena O'Sullivan

Maricopa County Board of Supervisors picks Deborah Nardozzi to fill LD8 seat

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors appointed Deborah Nardozzi to fill the LD8 seat left vacant by Jevin Hodge on Wednesday.

28 minutes ago

Youth engagement officer position Gilbert Police Department Arizona...

Serena O'Sullivan

Gilbert Police Department may add new position solely focused on helping youth, chief says

Gilbert Police Chief Michael Soelberg said his department may create a new position — youth engagement officer — to help kids in the town.

2 hours ago

Split image of an Arizona State University police vehicle on the left and a judge's gavel on the ri...

KTAR.com

Defendant found guilty of sexually assaulting ASU student at Tempe campus in 2021

A man accused of sexually assaulting an Arizona State University student in Tempe 2½ years ago was convicted on multiple charges.

4 hours ago

The sun is seen on the horizon beyond a ramada at South Mountain Park. Phoenix-area temperatures ar...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix-area temperatures expected to near 90 degrees Thursday, nosedive a day later

Phoenix-area temperatures are expected reach approach 90 degrees on Thursday before a cooling system moves in the next day.

6 hours ago

documents with scam written on it....

KTAR.com

Permanent injunction sought against business with operations in Arizona accused of tax fraud

Allegations include false tax returns, fabricated credits, and undisclosed fees, resulting in an estimated $10 million loss.

8 hours ago

A man in a pink shirt pumps gas into a silver SUV at a Florida gas station. Metro Phoenix gas price...

Kevin Stone

Metro Phoenix gas prices surge past $4 after single-day jump of 15 cents

Metro Phoenix gas prices surged by nearly 15 cents overnight to eclipse the $4 mark on Wednesday, according to AAA.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Glendale police involved in shooting; no officers injured