Glendale police involved in shooting; no officers injured

PHOENIX — The Glendale Police Department was involved in a shooting on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The shooting occurred near 65th and Peoria avenues, the department said in a social media post around 2:30 p.m.

No officers were injured.

The public was asked to avoid the area during the investigation.

No other information was available.

This is a developing story.

