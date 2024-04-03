Glendale police involved in shooting; no officers injured
Apr 3, 2024, 2:49 PM
(Glendale Police Photo)
PHOENIX — The Glendale Police Department was involved in a shooting on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.
The shooting occurred near 65th and Peoria avenues, the department said in a social media post around 2:30 p.m.
No officers were injured.
The public was asked to avoid the area during the investigation.
No other information was available.
This is a developing story.
