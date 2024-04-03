Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Man is arrested in Easter brunch shooting in Nashville that left 1 dead and 5 injured

Apr 3, 2024, 8:42 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police arrested a Tennessee man who is suspected of opening fire during Easter brunch at a Nashville restaurant, killing one person and injuring five more.

Anton Rucker was taken into custody Tuesday in Princeton, Kentucky, after Nashville police detectives located him at a residence there, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Rucker surrendered without incident and, on Wednesday, was being held in Kentucky’s Caldwell County jail on a fugitive warrant.

Someone answering the phone at the Princeton public defender’s office declined to say whether it would be defending Rucker or to comment on the case. No phone number for Rucker is listed in an online database.

The shooting took place around 3 p.m. on Easter Sunday at a crowded restaurant in Nashville’s Salemtown neighborhood after two men got into an argument that “significantly escalated within moments,” Nashville police spokesperson Don Aaron has said.

“The gunman was the only one who brandished a pistol,” Aaron said after the shooting. “This was not a shootout, if you will. This was one person who decided to pull a gun based on an altercation occurring with another man, and then he fired multiple shots.”

Allen Beachem, 33, was killed, and five other people were injured.

Rucker was identified as a suspect from security video provided by the restaurant.

United States News

Associated Press

Months ahead of the presidential election, Nebraska’s GOP governor wants a winner-take-all system

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — With only months to go before what is shaping up to be a hotly contested presidential election, Nebraska’s Republican governor is calling on state lawmakers to move forward with a “winner-take-all” system of awarding Electoral College votes. “It would bring Nebraska into line with 48 of our fellow states, better reflect […]

51 minutes ago

Associated Press

Police say 5-year-old Michigan boy killed when he and 6-year-old find gun at grandparents’ home

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. (AP) — A 5-year-old boy was killed when he and a 6-year-old boy found a gun at their grandparents’ home in western Michigan, police said Wednesday. The shooting occurred Monday in Newaygo County’s Garfield Township, six weeks after a new Michigan law came into effect that requires owners to keep guns locked […]

56 minutes ago

Associated Press

Man charged with killing relatives 3 relatives is returned to Pennsylvania custody

FALLSINGTON, Pa. (AP) — A man charged in the fatal shooting of three family members in suburban Philadelphia and related carjacking and weapons counts in New Jersey has been transferred to Pennsylvania, officials said Wednesday. Andre Gordon Jr., 26, waived an extradition hearing in New Jersey on Wednesday and has been transferred to officials in […]

59 minutes ago

Associated Press

Authorities identify remains of man who went missing in Niagara Falls in 1990 and drifted 145 miles

OSWEGO, N.Y. (AP) — A body that washed up on the shores of Lake Ontario in 1992 has been identified as a Buffalo man who is believed to have died going over Niagara Falls. Vincent Stack went missing in Niagara Falls State Park on Dec. 4, 1990. DNA technology helped identify his remains, which drifted […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

1 person hospitalized after dorm shooting places North Carolina university on lockdown

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — One person was hospitalized after reports of a shooting at a residence hall at North Carolina Central University, police said. Police were called to Lawson Street Residence Complex at 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from the university in Durham. The school was placed on lockdown, and a campus […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

New England braces for major spring snowstorm as severe weather continues to sock US

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — A major spring storm was expected to drop more than a foot of snow in parts of New England on Wednesday, while heavy rains were likely to soak the East Coast and cleanup work continued in several states wracked by tornadoes and other severe weather blamed for at least one […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Man is arrested in Easter brunch shooting in Nashville that left 1 dead and 5 injured