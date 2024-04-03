Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Permanent injunction sought against business with operations in Arizona accused of tax fraud

Apr 3, 2024, 10:00 AM

documents with scam written on it....

The Justice Department on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, filed a request for a permanent injunction against a tax preparation business with operations in Arizona and its tax preparers, alleging fraudulent activity. (Pexels File Photo)

(Pexels File Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a request for a permanent injunction against a tax preparation business with operations in Arizona and its tax preparers, alleging fraudulent activity.

The request aims to dismantle Golden Heart Tax Services and prevent the defendants from owning or operating a tax preparation business and preparing tax returns, the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Public Affairs said in a press release.

The complaint also requests that the defendants receive a court-order to return preparation fees they illicitly earned by allegedly preparing fraudulent or false tax returns.

RELATED STORIES

Defendants Mayuen Ajak, Yier Deng, Bol Guot and Gabriel Kuot, along with Golden Heart Tax Services LLC, are included in the injunction.

Golden Heart Tax Services is currently operating in Arizona, Texas, Missouri and Nebraska. It was founded in Texas in 2018.

What are the tax prep defendants accused of doing?

The complaint alleges that the defendants falsely prepared tax returns to increase customer refunds and would profit through high undisclosed preparation fees.

The defendants are accused of claiming false fuel, COVID-related, education and earned income tax credits, as well as fabricating business-related incomes.

“Many of the defendants’ customers are immigrants to the United States who speak and/or read little or no English and have little or no knowledge of, or experience preparing or filing, United States federal income tax returns,” the complaint said.

“For example, the individual defendants, who are originally from Sudan, solicit many fellow Sudanese immigrants as customers, often at their customers’ places of employment.”

The Internal Revenue Service estimates approximately $10 million was lost in underreported income or unpaid taxes due to the defendants alleged misconduct.

To avoid unscrupulous tax preparers, the IRS launched information on its website that covers how to chose a tax return preparer and a directory.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A man in a pink shirt pumps gas into a silver SUV at a Florida gas station. Metro Phoenix gas price...

Kevin Stone

Metro Phoenix gas prices surge past $4 after single-day jump of 15 cents

Metro Phoenix gas prices surged by nearly 15 cents overnight to eclipse the $4 mark on Wednesday, according to AAA.

2 hours ago

A woman hunched over in a chair makes a sign that says "My Body My Choice" to support abortion righ...

Kevin Stone

Arizona abortion rights initiative has enough signatures to qualify for ballot, backers say

Backers of an initiative to ensure Arizona abortion rights say they have collected enough signatures to put the issue on the ballot.

2 hours ago

Promo for the April 3, 2024, Youth on Edge roundtable discussion on KTAR 92.3 FM...

KTAR.com

Watch: KTAR News ‘Youth on Edge’ roundtable on teen mental health, behavioral issues

KTAR News, in conjunction with ABC15 Arizona, is holding a two-hour roundtable on teen mental health and behavioral issues as part of the "Youth on Edge" special series.

3 hours ago

Arizona State Troopers Seize More Than 1,500 Pounds of Fentanyl in Six-Month Period...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona troopers seize 1,500 pounds of fentanyl over 6-month period

Arizona state troopers seized more than 1,500 pounds of fentanyl during a six-month period, authorities said.

4 hours ago

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 31: In this photo illustration, a teenager uses her mobile phone to ac...

Kate Ourada

Social media a double-edged sword for teenagers’ mental health, Valley expert says

The extensive consumption of a very filtered version of other people's lives through social media can make a teenager question their own.

6 hours ago

Baby goats at the Phoenix Zoo need names and the public can help...

Serena O'Sullivan

Phoenix Zoo invites public to pick names for baby goats

Officials at the Phoenix Zoo asked the public to help pick names for newborn baby goats. They're the children of zoo residents Hazel and Moth.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Permanent injunction sought against business with operations in Arizona accused of tax fraud