Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Powerball ticket from Phoenix convenience store wins $50,000 as jackpot climbs to $1.09 billion

Apr 2, 2024, 3:00 PM

File photo showing the top part of a blank Powerball entry form....

A Powerball ticket purchased at a Phoenix convenience store won $50,000 in the April 1, 2024, drawing. (Getty Images File Photo)

(Getty Images File Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – A Powerball ticket purchased at a Phoenix convenience store won $50,000 in Monday night’s drawing, but the billion-dollar jackpot kept growing.

An entry sold at the 7-Eleven on Greenway Road just east of Interstate 17 matched four of the five white numbers selected — 19, 24, 40, 42 and 56 — plus the red Powerball of 23.

The chances of hitting the $50,000 prize level are 1 in 913,129, which is far more likely than the jackpot odds of 1 in 292,201,338.

Why is the Powerball jackpot so large?

The streak of Powerball drawings without anybody matching all six numbers extended to 39, with the last jackpot win coming on New Year’s Day.

RELATED STORIES

As a result, the jackpot for the next drawing on Wednesday increased to an estimated $1.09 billion ($527.3 million cash value). That would be the fourth-largest prize in Powerball history and the ninth-largest jackpot for any U.S. lottery game.

Powerball entries cost $2 and are available at over 3,000 Arizona Lottery retail locations throughout the state, with drawings on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights. The game is sanctioned in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Billion-dollar jackpots come in succession

In the nation’s other major multistate lottery game, a Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey hit a $1.13 billion jackpot last week.

“For lotteries, this is our second consecutive week of being able to offer players an advertised jackpot over $1 billion,” Drew Svitko, Powerball product group chair and Pennsylvania Lottery executive director, said in a press release Tuesday.

“If you’re thinking of buying a ticket for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, please keep in mind, it only takes one ticket to win, and a portion of your ticket sale will stay in your state to support good causes.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Final Four organizers in Phoenix sustainability strategies...

Serena O'Sullivan

How Final Four organizers in Phoenix are staying sustainable during massive sports event

Final Four organizers in Phoenix say they will prioritize sustainability during this weekend's massive sporting event.

2 hours ago

A body was found in a vehicle on fire in a west Phoenix canal on April 1, 2024. (Google Maps Screen...

KTAR.com

Body found in vehicle on fire in west Phoenix canal

Police are investigating after a body was found in a vehicle on fire in a west Phoenix canal on Monday morning.

3 hours ago

Michael Sullivan discussed the latest on an officer shot over the weekend, if a Department of Justi...

KTAR.com

Interim Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan on injured officer, DOJ investigation, Final Four prep

Interim Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan discussed the most pressing topics involving his department on Tuesday.

5 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: What mental health issues a Valley clinical psychologist are dealing with in 2024

What mental health issues a Valley clinical psychologist are dealing with in 2024. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

5 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Interim Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan on injured officer, DOJ investigation, Final Four prep

Interim Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan talks with Mike Broomhead about injured officer, DOJ investigation, Final Four prep Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

7 hours ago

A police truck is parked near yellow tape at the scene of a fatal shooting in Peoria, Arizona, on A...

KTAR.com

Phoenix man dies after early-morning shooting on West Valley street

A man who’d been fatally shot was found lying on a West Valley street early Tuesday in what police are calling an isolated incident.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Powerball ticket from Phoenix convenience store wins $50,000 as jackpot climbs to $1.09 billion