Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Fry’s Food Stores to open second Queen Creek supermarket in May

Apr 3, 2024, 4:05 AM

Woman inside grocery store....

Fry's Food Stores is expanding in Queen Creek with the addition of a second store set to open on May 1, 2024. (AP File Photo)

(AP File Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Fry’s Food Stores is expanding in Queen Creek with the addition of a second store scheduled to open next month.

The latest 123,000-square-foot Fry’s store at Queen Creek and Signal Butte roads will host its grand opening on May 1.

“All of our associates at the new store are looking forward to meeting our neighbors in Queen Creek,” President Monica Garnes said in a press release.

“Fry’s has an internal motto of ‘full, fresh and friendly,’ and that’s exactly what we’re excited and committed to offer the community with this beautiful new location.”

RELATED STORIES

Highlights featured at the site include a 20-pump fuel center, online pickup services and a pharmacy equipped with a drive-thru.

The store will also include a Starbucks, cheese shop and sushi station, as well as wine, apparel and housewares departments.

When did the last Fry’s Food Stores open in Queen Creek?

The last (and first) Fry’s Food Stores to open in Queen Creek was in January 2022 at 25105 E. Ellsworth Rd., about 5 miles southwest from the new location.

There are 127 Fry’s Food Stores across Arizona.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Split-panel photo with David Herrera, owner of Comedor y Panadería La Tapatía, holding a giant $9...

Kevin Stone

Grants still available for Phoenix small businesses impacted by light rail construction

A grant program to help small businesses impacted by light rail construction in Phoenix is entering its fourth and final year.

8 hours ago

Final Four organizers in Phoenix sustainability strategies...

Serena O'Sullivan

How Final Four organizers in Phoenix are staying sustainable during massive sports event

Final Four organizers in Phoenix say they will prioritize sustainability during this weekend's massive sporting event.

11 hours ago

A body was found in a vehicle on fire in a west Phoenix canal on April 1, 2024. (Google Maps Screen...

KTAR.com

Body found in vehicle on fire in west Phoenix canal

Police are investigating after a body was found in a vehicle on fire in a west Phoenix canal on Monday morning.

12 hours ago

File photo showing the top part of a blank Powerball entry form....

Kevin Stone

Powerball ticket from Phoenix convenience store wins $50,000 as jackpot climbs to $1.09 billion

A Powerball ticket purchased at a Phoenix convenience store won $50,000 in Monday night’s drawing, but the billion-dollar jackpot kept growing.

13 hours ago

Michael Sullivan discussed the latest on an officer shot over the weekend, if a Department of Justi...

KTAR.com

Interim Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan on injured officer, DOJ investigation, Final Four prep

Interim Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan discussed the most pressing topics involving his department on Tuesday.

14 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: What mental health issues a Valley clinical psychologist are dealing with in 2024

What mental health issues a Valley clinical psychologist are dealing with in 2024. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Fry’s Food Stores to open second Queen Creek supermarket in May