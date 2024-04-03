PHOENIX — Fry’s Food Stores is expanding in Queen Creek with the addition of a second store scheduled to open next month.

The latest 123,000-square-foot Fry’s store at Queen Creek and Signal Butte roads will host its grand opening on May 1.

“All of our associates at the new store are looking forward to meeting our neighbors in Queen Creek,” President Monica Garnes said in a press release.

“Fry’s has an internal motto of ‘full, fresh and friendly,’ and that’s exactly what we’re excited and committed to offer the community with this beautiful new location.”

Highlights featured at the site include a 20-pump fuel center, online pickup services and a pharmacy equipped with a drive-thru.

The store will also include a Starbucks, cheese shop and sushi station, as well as wine, apparel and housewares departments.

When did the last Fry’s Food Stores open in Queen Creek?

The last (and first) Fry’s Food Stores to open in Queen Creek was in January 2022 at 25105 E. Ellsworth Rd., about 5 miles southwest from the new location.

There are 127 Fry’s Food Stores across Arizona.

