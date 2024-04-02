Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Freight railroads must keep 2-person crews, according to new federal rule

Apr 2, 2024, 5:28 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Major freight railroads will have to maintain two-person crews on most routes under a new federal rule that was finalized Tuesday.

The Transportation Department’s Federal Railroad Administration released the details of the rule Tuesday morning, after working on it for the past two years.

There has been intense focus on railroad safety since the fiery February 2023 derailment in eastern Ohio, but few significant changes have been made apart from steps the railroads pledged to take themselves and the agreements they made to provide paid sick time to nearly all workers. Such changes include adding hundreds more trackside detectors and tweaking how they respond to alerts from them. A railroad safety bill proposed in response to the derailment has stalled in Congress.

Rail unions have long opposed one-person crews because of a combination of safety and job concerns. Labor agreements requiring two-person crews have been in place for roughly 30 years at major railroads, although many short-line railroads already operate with one-person crews without problems.

“As trains — many carrying hazardous material — have grown longer, crews should not be getting smaller,” said Eddie Hall, the president of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen union. He praised the FRA for taking the step Biden promised, which marks a milestone in labor’s long fight to preserve two-person crews. Hall said keeping two people in the cab of a locomotive is crucial now that railroads are relying on longer and longer trains that routinely stretch miles long.

Railroads have sought the discretion to operate trains with only one person and move conductors to ground-based jobs in places where automatic braking systems have been installed. It has been a key issue in contract talks in the industry for years, though the railroads abandoned the proposal just as the 2022 negotiations approached the brink of a strike because of workers’ quality-of-life concerns.

The railroads argue that the size of train crews should be determined by contract talks, not regulators or lawmakers, because they maintain there isn’t enough data to show that two-person crews are safer. The norm on major railroads is two-person crews, so current safety statistics reflect that reality.

Union Pacific tried last year to test out how quickly a conductor in a truck can respond to problems on a train compared to the conductor aboard the locomotive, although the railroad never got that pilot program up and running. That plan would have maintained two people at the controls of its trains during the test.

The East Palestine, Ohio, derailment put a national spotlight on rail safety because of the disastrous consequences of the hazardous chemicals that spilled and caught fire in that crash that forced thousands of people to evacuate their homes and left them with lingering health concerns.

But investigators haven’t suggested the crew on that train did anything wrong. It actually included three people because there was a trainee aboard. Instead, the National Transportation Safety Board has said the derailment was likely caused by an overheating wheel bearing on one of the railcars that wasn’t caught in time by trackside sensors.

At least 11 states have already approved rules requiring two-person crews because officials worry that losing a crew member would make railroads riskier and hurt the response to any rail disaster because a conductor wouldn’t be available to help right away. States frustrated with the federal government’s reluctance to pass new regulations on railroads have also tried to pass restrictions on train length and blocked crossings.

The industry often challenges the state rules in court, though with this new federal rule it’s not clear whether the railroads will resort to that tactic. The railroads generally argue in their state lawsuits that the federal government should be the only one to regulate the industry to ensure there’s a uniform set of rules, and they wouldn’t be able to make that argument in a challenge to the federal rule.

___

Associated Press writer Ashraf Khalil in Washington contributed to this report.

United States News

Headshot of Samual Bateman, an Arizona polygamous sect leader accused of taking more than 20 wives,...

Associated Press

Polygamous sect leader pleads guilty to conspiring to transport underage girls

The leader of an offshoot polygamous sect near the Arizona-Utah border has pleaded guilty to conspiring to transport underage girls across state lines.

2 hours ago

Associated Press

First vessel uses alternate channel to bypass wreckage at the Baltimore bridge collapse site

BALTIMORE (AP) — A tugboat pushing a fuel barge was the first vessel to use an alternate channel to bypass the wreckage of Baltimore’s collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge, which had blocked traffic along the vital port’s main shipping channel. The barge supplying jet fuel to the Department of Defense left late Monday and was […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

World Central Kitchen charity halts Gaza operations after Israeli strike kills 7 workers

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — An Israeli airstrike killed seven aid workers with World Central Kitchen, leading the charity to suspend delivery Tuesday of vital food aid to Gaza, where Israel’s offensive has pushed hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to the brink of starvation. Cyprus, which has played a key role in trying to […]

10 hours ago

Chad Daybell trial started last week: he could face death penalty...

Associated Press

Chad Daybell trial begins in case of man charged with deaths of wife, 2 children found buried in Idaho

The Chad Daybell trial began this week. He is charged with the deaths of his wife and his girlfriend's two youngest children.

14 hours ago

Lou Conter, last survivor of USS Arizona attack, passes away...

Associated Press

Last survivor of USS Arizona from Pearl Harbor attack, Lou Conter, dies at 102 in California home

Lou Conter, the last living survivor of the USS Arizona battleship that exploded and sank during the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor, died.

15 hours ago

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's opinions on immigration appeal to some Democrats. ...

Associated Press

Trump’s speeches about immigration resonate with more than just his core audience

Former President Donald Trump, who is now running for president again, has made many of his campaign trail speeches about immigration.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Freight railroads must keep 2-person crews, according to new federal rule