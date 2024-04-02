Family fight in Phoenix leaves 1 brother dead, 1 on the run
Apr 2, 2024, 4:15 AM | Updated: 7:18 am
(AP File Photo/Eric Gay)
PHOENIX — Authorities are searching for a man who they believe fatally stabbed his brother in Phoenix on Monday.
Officers responded to a stabbing call around 2:30 a.m. at an apartment complex near 19th and Maryland avenues, the Phoenix Police Department said.
When officers arrived, they found 34-year-old Tahj McGilberry outside, suffering from at least one stab wound, police said.
Fire rescue teams brought McGilberry to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
Detectives believe the victim’s brother, 24-year-old Jimmy McGilberry, stabbed him and then fled the scene, Phoenix police said.
Anybody with information about the case is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish. Information leading to an arrest could be eligible for a reward.
