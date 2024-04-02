Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Public safety, law enforcement officials promise Final Four events will be secure

Apr 2, 2024, 4:25 AM

Final Four events public safety April Glendale...

Public safety officials around the Valley say they're prioritizing safety during the various Final Four events around the Valley. (NCAA Men's Final Four photo/via Facebook)

(NCAA Men's Final Four photo/via Facebook)

Colton Krolak's Profile Picture

BY COLTON KROLAK


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The NCAA Men’s Final Four tournament is heading to Glendale this Saturday, and even those who don’t have tickets to the games can enjoy multiple Final Four events around the Valley.

Like many big events, safety is a big concern, but the Valley is no stranger to planning these large-scale fan gatherings. Local leaders are assuring residents that the events will be fun and safe.

In fact, public safety officials have been planning for this weekend for over a year, according to Jay Parry, the CEO of the Phoenix Local Organizing Committee.

RELATED STORIES

“When we host major sporting events, there’s a high level of cooperation, coordination and commitment among public safety organizations at all levels,” Parry said during a Monday news conference in Glendale.

Final Four events will be safe, public safety leaders say

Fire, police and intelligence organizations are working in tandem to prioritize safety during this massive sporting event, Parry added. Various municipalities are also working together with tribal, state and federal agencies.

Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers promised out-of-town visitors they’d receive the best public safety services possible. He pointed to the city’s reputation as a successful host for three Super Bowls and a previous NCAA Final Four tournament.

Nothing will change for citizens who need emergency help, he added.

“When they need that police or firefighter to show up, they’ll be ready to do that. We’re not giving up on our citizens,” Weiers said. “We’re giving the same exact level of service that they’ve always gotten despite taking on these mega events.”

There will also be more officers around to keep the peace, FBI says

There will be a visible presence of public safety officials out and about during all the Final Four events, according to Jarod Brown, an FBI agent.

He said there will also be plainclothes officers who will be patrolling events to ensure sports lovers are safe.

“You go to do your day-to-day things, you won’t know that there’s people around making sure you’re safe,” Brown said. “You just want to go have a great time and do so safely.”

It’s important for people be on the lookout for anything suspicious, Brown added.

A Final Four Fan Fest, the March Madness Music Festival and the Final Four Tip-Off Tailgate all kicking off this Friday. Purdue will play N.C. State on Saturday at 3:09pm and UConn will play Alabama at 5:49 p.m.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

caution tape is used at an intersection during a police investigation...

KTAR.com

Family fight leaves 1 brother dead, 1 on the run, Phoenix police say

A man is dead after a family fight led to an early morning stabbing, the Phoenix Police Department announced on Monday.

10 minutes ago

The Scottsdale Ferrari Art Week comes to town March 20-23, 2025. (Scottsdale Art Week Photo)...

KTAR.com

Scottsdale Ferrari Art Week to feature work from over 120 galleries next year

The Scottsdale Ferrari Art Week will feature work from over 120 galleries when the inaugural event comes to town next year.

20 minutes ago

3 arrested after shooting of off-duty Phoenix police officer...

Serena O'Sullivan

3 arrested after off-duty Phoenix police officer hospitalized by shooting

Three people were arrested on Monday in connection with the shooting of an off-duty Phoenix police officer, authorities said.

7 hours ago

Anaiah Walker billboards in Buckeye highlight sex trafficking...

Serena O'Sullivan

Buckeye police activate billboards highlighting Anaiah Walker case

New Anaiah Walker billboards were activated by the Buckeye Police Department on Monday to bring attention to the criminal case.

8 hours ago

Glendale man accused of shooting girlfriend in head in trailer park...

Serena O'Sullivan

Glendale man arrested after fatally shooting girlfriend in head at trailer park, police say

Raidel Salinas, 43, is accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head during an argument at a Glendale trailer park.

12 hours ago

Split image showing the interior of the new Gelato Cimmino shop in Gilbert on the left and a cone h...

Kevin Stone

Here’s how to get free scoops at new Gelato Cimmino dessert shop in Gilbert

Gelato Cimmino, a new downtown Gilbert dessert shop, will give away free scoops Thursday as part of its grand opening celebration.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Public safety, law enforcement officials promise Final Four events will be secure