UNITED STATES NEWS

Multiple people hurt in Texas crash as severe storms hit central US

Apr 1, 2024, 4:34 PM | Updated: 6:44 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Multiple people were hurt Monday in a pileup involving as many as 30 vehicles at an intersection south of Midland, Texas, as high winds blew dust that was making visibility difficult, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

Texas Highway Patrol Troopers and Upton County Emergency personnel responded to the crash along State Highway 349 around 4:50 p.m.

The National Weather Service had issued warnings about blowing dust and damaging winds for Monday afternoon in the area. Motorists were urged to use caution when traveling in West Texas.

Northeast of Midland in Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Illinois, severe storms with possible tornadoes, hail and flooding rain were moving through on Monday evening.

Tornado warnings were issued in multiple locations in Texas, Oklahoma and Missouri. It wasn’t immediately known if any damage had occurred or if anyone was hurt. The National Weather Service was busy issuing severe thunderstorm warnings throughout those states and Indiana.

Northwest of Oklahoma City, a flash flood warning was issued for the cities of Kingfisher and Dover, where hail and up to 1 inch (2.5 centimeters) of rain had fallen with up to 2 more inches (5 centimeters) expected. Some roads in Kingfisher were flooded, KOCO-TV reported.

