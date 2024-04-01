Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Chiefs player Rashee Rice is cooperating with police after sports car crash in Dallas, attorney says

Apr 1, 2024, 4:00 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DALLAS (AP) — An attorney for Kansas City Chiefs player Rashee Rice said Monday that the wide receiver is cooperating with authorities after a speeding Corvette and Lamborghini sport utility vehicle caused a chain-reaction crash on a busy Dallas highway over the weekend.

A total of six vehicles were involved in the crash shortly before 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the northbound lanes of North Central Expressway, Dallas police said Monday. The people in the Lamborghini and Corvette left the scene without determining if anyone needed medical attention or providing their information, police said. Two of the drivers in the other vehicles were treated at the scene for minor injuries, and two occupants of another vehicle were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Dallas television station WFAA, citing unnamed sources, reported that one of the speeding vehicles was registered to Rice. Police said Monday morning that they were working to identify the occupants of the Corvette and Lamborghini but did not release any information about the people they were seeking and would not confirm reports that Rice was among them.

Police spokesperson Kristin Lowman said early Monday evening that she could confirm that police had “spoken with members of legal counsel but have not conducted interviews with potentially involved individuals in Saturday’s crash.”

State Sen. Royce West, an attorney for Rice, said in a statement Monday that his client’s thoughts were with everyone impacted by the accident and that he was cooperating with local authorities.

West said in the statement that Rice “will take all necessary steps to address this situation responsibly.”

Police said the drivers of the Corvette and Lamborghini were speeding in the far left lane when they lost control and the Lamborghini traveled onto the shoulder and hit the center median wall, causing the chain collision.

Rice, a member of the Super Bowl-winning Chiefs team, is from the Dallas area. He played for Southern Methodist University and grew up in the Fort Worth suburb of North Richland Hills.

Chiefs President Mark Donovan said in an interview Monday with KCMO Talk Radio’s “Mundo in the Morning” that the team will “react accordingly” once more is known about what happened.

“In all these situations you have to wait until you have all the facts, and frankly, we don’t have all the facts at this point,” Donovan said.

Lowman said law enforcement is asking anyone with information on the crash to contact police.

United States News

Chad Daybell trial started last week: he could face death penalty...

Associated Press

Chad Daybell trial begins in case of man charged with deaths of wife, 2 children found buried in Idaho

The Chad Daybell trial began this week. He is charged with the deaths of his wife and his girlfriend's two youngest children.

36 minutes ago

Lou Conter, last survivor of USS Arizona attack, passes away...

Associated Press

Last survivor of USS Arizona from Pearl Harbor attack, Lou Conter, dies at 102 in California home

Lou Conter, the last living survivor of the USS Arizona battleship that exploded and sank during the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor, died.

2 hours ago

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's opinions on immigration appeal to some Democrats. ...

Associated Press

Trump’s speeches about immigration resonate with more than just his core audience

Former President Donald Trump, who is now running for president again, has made many of his campaign trail speeches about immigration.

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Multiple people hurt in Texas crash as severe storms hit central US

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Multiple people were hurt Monday in a pileup involving as many as 30 vehicles at an intersection south of Midland, Texas, as high winds blew dust that was making visibility difficult, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. Texas Highway Patrol Troopers and Upton County Emergency personnel responded to the crash […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Inmate’s lawsuit seeks to block Alabama’s bid to arrange 2nd execution using nitrogen gas

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama inmate seeking to block the state’s attempt to make him the second person put to death by nitrogen gas has filed a lawsuit arguing the first execution under the new method was “botched” and caused cruel and prolonged suffering. Attorneys for Alan Eugene Miller, who survived a 2022 lethal […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

An Iowa woman is sentenced in a ballot box stuffing scheme that supported husband’s campaign

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — The wife of an Iowa county supervisor was sentenced Monday to four months in jail after being convicted in a scheme to stuff the ballot box to support her husband’s unsuccessful campaign for a congressional seat. Kim Taylor also was ordered to serve four months’ home confinement following her release […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Chiefs player Rashee Rice is cooperating with police after sports car crash in Dallas, attorney says