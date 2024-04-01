Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Powerball jackpot reaches $1 billion as drawing for giant prize nears

Apr 1, 2024, 6:48 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A $1 billion Powerball jackpot will tempt lottery players Monday night who think they just might hit it rich after three months without a big winner.

The jackpot has reached $1 billion, marking the fifth time a Powerball prize has reached that level, game officials said in a news release.

No one has won Powerball’s jackpot since New Year’s Day, a stretch of 38 consecutive drawings without anyone matching the game’s six numbers. If no one wins the jackpot Monday or Wednesday night, the game will match its record number of 41 consecutive drawings on Saturday night.

The reason for the jackpot drought is simple: The odds of winning the top prize are miserable, at 1 in 292.2 million. It’s those odds that create the large jackpots that are designed to attract attention and drive up sales.

The $1 billion prize is for a sole winner who makes the rare decision to be paid over 30 years through an annuity. Nearly all winners instead take the cash option, which for Monday night’s drawing would be $483.8 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

United States News

Associated Press

Multiple people hurt in Texas crash involving as many as 30 vehicles during dust storm

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Multiple people were hurt Monday in a pileup involving as many as 30 vehicles at an intersection south of Midland, Texas, as high winds blew dust that was making visibility difficult, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. Texas Highway Patrol Troopers and Upton County Emergency personnel responded to the crash […]

18 minutes ago

Associated Press

Inmate’s lawsuit seeks to block Alabama’s bid to arrange 2nd execution using nitrogen gas

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama inmate seeking to block the state’s attempt to make him the second person put to death by nitrogen gas has filed a lawsuit arguing the first execution under the new method was “botched” and caused cruel and prolonged suffering. Attorneys for Alan Eugene Miller, who survived a 2022 lethal […]

40 minutes ago

Associated Press

An Iowa woman is sentenced in a ballot box stuffing scheme that supported husband’s campaign

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — The wife of an Iowa county supervisor was sentenced Monday to four months in jail after being convicted in a scheme to stuff the ballot box to support her husband’s unsuccessful campaign for a congressional seat. Kim Taylor also was ordered to serve four months’ home confinement following her release […]

49 minutes ago

Associated Press

Chiefs player Rashee Rice is cooperating with police after sports car crash in Dallas, attorney says

DALLAS (AP) — An attorney for Kansas City Chiefs player Rashee Rice said Monday that the wide receiver is cooperating with authorities after a speeding Corvette and Lamborghini sport utility vehicle caused a chain-reaction crash on a busy Dallas highway over the weekend. A total of six vehicles were involved in the crash shortly before […]

52 minutes ago

Associated Press

Ohio law banning nearly all abortions now invalid after referendum, attorney general says

A 2019 law banning most abortions in Ohio is unconstitutional following an abortion referendum last year, the state’s Republican attorney general said in a court filing Monday. The filing comes after abortion clinics asked a Hamilton County judge to throw out the law since Ohio voters decided to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

2 men charged with providing fentanyl-laced heroin that killed a prominent NYC transgender activist

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities charged two men with providing the fentanyl-laced heroin that killed prominent New York city transgender activist Cecilia Gentili in February, federal prosecutors said Monday. Text messages, cell site data, and other evidence showed that 52-year-old Antonio Venti of Long Island sold Gentili drugs on Feb. 5, and Brooklyn resident, Michael […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Powerball jackpot reaches $1 billion as drawing for giant prize nears