ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting after monthslong search

Jun 26, 2024, 5:00 AM | Updated: 6:47 am

Split image of a face shot and wider angle full-body photo of Xavier Hughley, who is wanted in conn...

Xavier Hughley was arrested in connection with a deadly March 27, 2024, shooting in west Phoenix. (Silent Witness Photos)

(Silent Witness Photos)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Phoenix Police located and arrested a man identified as a suspect in a fatal shooting after a monthslong search.

The suspect, 30-year-old Xavier Hughley, was taken into custody on Tuesday without incident.

Amanda George, 43, died in a hospital nearly two weeks a week after after getting shot in west Phoenix in March. Police identified Hughley as the suspect but were unable to find him.

However, Street Crimes investigators located Hughley near 31st and Campbell avenues on Tuesday, and the Special Assignments Unit took him into custody.

Hughley was booked into jail for first-degree murder and misconduct involving weapons.

The shooting took place at a residence near 67th Avenue and Osborn Road, between Indian School and Thomas roads, on March 27, police said.

Officers responded to the scene around 9:25 p.m. and found George inside with an apparent gunshot wound. She died of her injuries on April 9.

This is an updated version of a story originally published April 1, 2024.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

