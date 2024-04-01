Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

JIM SHARPE

Social media plus post-2010 tech equals troubled teens

Apr 1, 2024, 1:00 PM | Updated: 1:09 pm

Jim Sharpe's Profile Picture

BY JIM SHARPE


KTAR.com

As we roll out our KTAR News series, “Youth on Edge,” some people may point to the consumption of inappropriate media as one of the reasons our kids are suffering psychologically — so it may seem weird that I let my daughters watch something this weekend that I would normally never let them watch: “Real Time with Bill Maher.”

My wife and I had our 11- and even our 8-year-old watch an interview that Maher did with social psychologist Jonathan Haidt, author of the new book, “The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness.”

Haidt’s research shows some scary things.

Starting in the 2010s, college campuses started seeing a marked increase in depression and anxiety among undergraduates. According to the American College Health Association, between 2010 and 2018, depression among undergraduates increased by 106% and anxiety increased by 134%.

RELATED STORIES

Between 2010 and 2021, there was an approximate 150% increase of US teens who experienced a major depression within the last year — with the latest measurement of that stat showing that almost 30% of girls feel that way.

What’s behind this? Haidt believes smartphones and social media were the culmination of a trend that started decades ago.

We went from a society where kids played outside and roamed neighborhoods, to a world in the ‘80s and ‘90s — where 24-hour cable news stories of child abductions convinced parents that the real world is too scary to let kids out into — and we entered the era of playdates and helicopter parenting.

Then came the Internet and cellphones which wasn’t all bad — when the Internet and phones were separate (when we all used flip phones — not just grandpa). That was a world where teens talked on their phone to set up a time to hang out in person.

Now we are living in a society where the real world’s been replaced by a virtual world and the world of social media, which is a world full of lies about how everybody else is better looking and living a better life than our kids.

Which makes our post-2010 real world truly scary — with its sharply rising rates of anxiety, depression and suicide.

Haidt has some suggestions:

  1. Giving our children a lot more time playing with other kids — with little-to-no adult supervision.
  2. Look for more ways to embed children in stable real-world communities.  Our girls are involved in theater, gymnastics and team sports — you may choose something like scouting — but whatever it is, it will always be way better than anything online.
  3. Don’t give your kid a smartphone until high school. 
  4. Delay letting kids open accounts on most social media platforms until — at least — the beginning of high school. 

Easier to do if other parents get on board — and easier still if our legislature gets on-board and creates a sort-of “age of internet adulthood.” What was just passed in Florida sounds good: That new law prohibits children younger than 14 from creating a social media account in the state. 14- and 15-year-olds need a parent’s consent before they join a social media platform.

Personally, I’d pick something closer to 16 as the verified-age when kids can get a social media account — and that still may be too early when you consider how far past 16 I am — and how bad social media can be for me sometimes. 

Jim Sharpe

...

KTAR Video

Video: Why social media plus post-2010 tech equals troubled teens

Many parents have begun to wonder why teen issues with anxiety and depression have grown in recent years. Jim Sharpe takes a closer look at what may be the root of the problem and what can be done to mitigate issues. Video: Arin Shae and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

3 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Study suggests belief benefits, even beyond the Easter Bunny

In Jim Sharpe’s ‘Sharper Point Commentary’ he talks about a study that says you don’t have to believe in the Easter Bunny but you might want to believe in something. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

3 days ago

Follow @JimSharpe...

Jim Sharpe

AZ Political Podcast: Adrian Fontes speaks on threats against election officials

On this week's AZ Political Podcast, Jim Sharpe interviews Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes about a variety of election topics.

3 days ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: So long, Lieberman – you left us when we need moderates the most

With former U.S. Senator Joseph Lieberman’s recent passing, Jim Sharpe reflects back on his career, and his ability to work across party lines on issues he felt was in the best interest of the country. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Ed Cole/KTAR News Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

4 days ago

PRESCOTT, AZ - OCTOBER 19: A person's car references the Q-Anon conspiracy theory identified by the...

Jim Sharpe

‘Just say no’ to election threats in Arizona and beyond

After the latest person was sentenced to prison time for threatening an Arizona elections official, KTAR News host Jim Sharpe reminds to just say no to threats and conspiracies.

6 days ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Will Ohio man’s prison sentence for election-related death threats deter similar incidents in 2024?

An Ohio man was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison after making election-related death threats to Katie Hobbs when she served as Arizona secretary of state. Jim Sharpe takes a closer look at what the sentence could mean ahead of the 2024 election in Tuesday’s Sharper Point commentary.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Social media plus post-2010 tech equals troubled teens