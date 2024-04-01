PHOENIX — The Black Keys, a six-time Grammy award-winning American rock duo, will perform in Phoenix this fall as part of their upcoming tour.

The pair will bring the “2024 International Players Tour” to Footprint Center on Sept. 26.

The Head and The Heart will open the show.

Presales will begin 10 a.m. Tuesday, and tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday.

It’s Official – INTERNATIONAL PLAYERS TOUR is coming. North America dates begin September 17th with special guests @headandtheheart for select cities. Tickets on sale Friday, April 5th at 10am local time.https://t.co/xZhjSXEBZU pic.twitter.com/RWfC3Dai74 — The Black Keys (@theblackkeys) April 1, 2024

The tour announcement comes days before the release of the Black Key’s “Ohio Players” album.

Four of the duo’s songs have made it onto Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, including “Lonely Boy” and “Tighten Up” and “Fever.”

The Black Keys last performed in the Valley in February 2023 as part of a Super Bowl LVII pregame concert in Glendale.

The 2024 tour kicks off Sept. 17 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and closes out on Nov. 12 in Detroit, Michigan.

