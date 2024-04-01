Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Isolated showers, storms still possible in Phoenix area after widespread overnight rain

Apr 1, 2024, 8:36 AM

Cars are seen driving on a wet street through drops on a window or windshield on a rainy day....

The Phoenix area received widespread rainfall Monday morning, April 1, 2024. (Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – The spring storm that brought rare Easter Sunday rain to metro Phoenix continued to impact the region a day later.

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms remained possible throughout the day after widespread rainfall doused the Valley early Monday.

“The threat is going to continue to the early evening hours, and then conditions should calm down later tonight,” Gabrial Lojero of the National Weather Service in Phoenix told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Monday morning.

How much rain did spring storm bring to Phoenix area?

Most of the Valley received rainfall totals between 0.5 inches and 1 inch Sunday and early Monday, with 1.5 inches or more in some areas.

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which the National Weather Service uses for the city’s official readings, saw a daily record of 0.5 inches on Sunday and another 0.4 inches by 8 a.m. Monday.

Sunday’s total shattered the record for March 31 of 0.27 inches from 1949 and was Phoenix’s first precipitation on Easter since 1999. Monday morning’s activity was close to the April 1 daily record of 0.46 inches from 1992.

Another weather disturbance due at end of week

Temperatures were expected to remain chilly on Monday, with highs in the lower to middle 60s.

“Then we’re going to rapidly warm up through the middle of the week, so highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-70s and then we should be in the 80s once again,” Lojero said.

After hitting the upper 80s Thursday, temperatures are expected to drop below normal again when another disturbance moves into the region Friday.

“Rainfall chances for this next system look to be much more limited — we’re talking less than 20% at this time. The bigger impact will be some windy conditions materializing … and much cooler temperatures after a significant warmup the middle the week,” Lojero said.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

