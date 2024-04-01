PHOENIX — A Tucson police officer responding to a service call died Sunday night after he was involved in a crash, authorities said.

The crash happened near Campbell Avenue and Sixth Street, the Tucson Police Department said.

“As we grieve, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fellow department members,” the department said in a social media post.

The name of the officer has yet to be released.

No additional information was available.

