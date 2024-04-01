Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Tucson police officer responding to service call dies in overnight crash

Apr 1, 2024, 5:51 AM | Updated: 6:32 am

Tucson patrol cars....

A Tucson Police Department officer responding to a service call died Sunday, March 31, 2024, after he was involved in a crash, authorities said. (Tucson Police Department Photo)

(Tucson Police Department Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Tucson police officer responding to a service call died Sunday night after he was involved in a crash, authorities said.

RELATED STORIES

The crash happened near Campbell Avenue and Sixth Street, the Tucson Police Department said.

“As we grieve, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fellow department members,” the department said in a social media post.

The name of the officer has yet to be released.

No additional information was available.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Cars are seen driving on a wet street through drops on a window or windshield on a rainy day....

Kevin Stone

Isolated showers, storms still possible in Phoenix area after widespread overnight rain

The spring storm that brought rare Easter Sunday rain to metro Phoenix continued to impact the region Monday.

1 hour ago

Flames overtake apartment....

KTAR.com

Fire at construction site in northern Arizona prompts evacuations

Some residents in northern Arizona were told to evacuate Monday morning as crews battled a fire at a construction site.

2 hours ago

(KTAR News Photo/Balin Overstolz-McNair)...

Colton Krolak

Preston Lord case a springboard for youth violence awareness, other issues in metro Phoenix

Youth violence was a minimally publicized phenomenon more than a year ago, but Preston Lord's death proved to be the impetus behind mass community awareness, anger and frustration.

5 hours ago

Association of Zoos and Aquariums gives OdySea $10,000 grant...

Serena O'Sullivan

OdySea Aquarium in Scottsdale receives Party for the Planet grant

The OdySea Aquarium in Scottsdale won a $10,000 grant from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), officials said.

5 hours ago

Arizona Gives Day returns on April 2, 2024. (Arizona Gives Photo)...

KTAR.com

More than 1,000 nonprofits expected to participate in annual Arizona Gives Day

Arizona Gives Day returns Tuesday with more than 1,000 nonprofits anticipated to participate in the annual virtual fundraiser.

5 hours ago

One of a series of 13-foot “Cactus Basketball Hoops” that have been created by a Tempe company ...

Brandon Brown/Phoenix Business Journal

Tempe company builds colossal cactus basketball hoops for Final Four

Bluemedia was commissioned by the Phoenix Final Four Organizing Committee to produce a series of distinctly designed “Cactus Hoops” statues that are being place around the Valley.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Tucson police officer responding to service call dies in overnight crash