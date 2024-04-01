Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Phoenix news stories from March 29-31

Mar 31, 2024, 8:00 PM

A weather system brought showers to metro Phoenix, NWS said. (File photo by Ahmad Al-Rubare/AFP via...

A weather system brought showers to metro Phoenix, NWS said. (File photo by Ahmad Al-Rubare/AFP via Getty Images)

(File photo by Ahmad Al-Rubare/AFP via Getty Images)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — From an off-duty officer who was shot to record-setting rain and everything between, here are the biggest news stories in the Valley this weekend.

Gilbert utility rates to start rising in April, with water and trash bills doubling by 2026

Gilbert utility customers can expect to see significantly higher water and trash bills starting with the April cycle.

Under new rates approved by the Gilbert Town Council on Feb. 6, residential utility services will cost more than $100 a month on average by 2026, doubling the current level.

Based on town estimates, the combined cost for residential water and trash services in Gilbert will rise from the current rate of $53.03 to $78.55 starting in April, $91.55 in 2025 and $107.55 by 2026.

The rate hikes are necessary to pay for projects to secure the town’s water supply and to account for rising operational costs, according to a press release.

Phoenix sets new daily rainfall record and sees first measurable rainfall on Easter in 25 years

The city of Phoenix set a new daily rainfall record of 0.32 inches on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

This new record for March 31 breaks the day’s previous record of 0.27 inches, which the city of Phoenix set back in 1949.

Furthermore, it’s the first measurable rainfall on Easter Sunday since 1999, NWS said.

Off-duty police officer shot by unknown suspect in Phoenix

An off-duty officer was hospitalized Friday night after being shot by an unknown suspect in a Phoenix business parking lot, authorities said.

The officer, who was working in an off-duty capacity at a nearby business, was advised about a group of suspects attempting an armed robbery of a vehicle near 35th and Southern avenues around 11:30 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

Investigators said the officer approached the area in an attempt to make contact, but at least one suspect began firing a handgun toward him.

The officer suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital for injuries that weren’t life-threatening. He didn’t fire his firearm during the incident, police said.

10-acre Harvest Park opens in Phoenix neighborhood of Laveen

Harvest Park, a 10-acre park in the Phoenix neighborhood of Laveen, opened to the public last week.

The park, which debuted Saturday, is located at 5400 W. Gwen St.

The park is made possible through a $4 million investment funded by impact fees.

The park features many activities and areas for people of all ages to visit and engage with, such as a playground, two pickleball courts, a Bank Shot court, a basketball court and an amphitheater.

911 caller on night of Lord’s Queen Creek attack frustrated as initial pleas for help went unanswered

A 911 caller who phoned the night 16-year-old Preston Lord was beaten to death after a Halloween party last October said she’s still trying to understand how a teenager was killed.

Jeanna Pignatiello is a resident in the Queen Creek neighborhood where the fatal beating took place.

On Oct. 28, 2023, after finishing watching TV, Pignatiello went to stand in her front yard with her eyes scanning the chaotic scene unfolding before her, she said Friday on KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Outspoken with Bruce and Gaydos.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

The Phoenix Symphony announced programming for its 2024-25 season. (TAVITS Photography)...

Damon Allred

Phoenix Symphony announces programming for 78th season

The Phoenix Symphony announced the programming for the 2024-25 season, featuring classical works, contemporary renditions and more.

7 hours ago

Maricopa County District 4 Supervisor Clint Hickman (Maricopa County Photo)...

Damon Allred

Maricopa County to add nearly $800,000 into Avondale affordable housing investment

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors agreed on Wednesday to provide an additional $796,326 to an affordable housing project in Avondale.

9 hours ago

(File photo by Frank Rumpenhorst/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

KTAR.com

Phoenix sets new daily rainfall record and sees first measurable rainfall on Easter in 25 years

The city of Phoenix set a new daily rainfall record of 0.28 inches for March 31 on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

11 hours ago

Man from Mexico pleads guilty to smuggling guns out of U.S....

KTAR.com

Mexican man pleads guilty after being arrested in Arizona for gun smuggling charges

A man from Mexico pleaded guilty to smuggling firearms from the U.S. into Mexico, Arizona authorities announced last week.

12 hours ago

A weather system brought showers to metro Phoenix, NWS said. (File photo by Ahmad Al-Rubare/AFP via...

KTAR.com

Cold weather system brings steady streams of showers over metro Phoenix

Easter morning was off to a wet start for the metro Phoenix area due to a cold weather system in northern Arizona, NWS said.

14 hours ago

Queen Creek resident reflects on chaotic Halloween party that ended in tragedy for 16-year-old Pres...

SuElen Rivera

911 caller on night of Lord’s Queen Creek attack frustrated as initial pleas for help went unanswered

A 911 caller who phoned shortly before 16-year-old Preston Lord was beaten to death at a Halloween party last October said she's still trying to understand how a teenager was killed. 

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Phoenix news stories from March 29-31