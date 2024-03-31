Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

No injuries or hazardous materials spilled after train derailment in Oklahoma

Mar 31, 2024, 12:34 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DAVENPORT, Okla. (AP) — Authorities and work crews on Sunday continued to clean up after a train derailment in central Oklahoma overturned 22 rail cars carrying gravel but didn’t result in any injuries.

The derailment occurred Saturday afternoon just east of Davenport, which is located about 50 miles (80 km) northeast of Oklahoma City.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said 22 of the train’s 90 cars rolled over during the derailment, spilling gravel. The train was operated by Stillwater Central Railroad.

“There weren’t any chemicals or anything like that or hazmat,” sheriff’s office Sgt. Aaron Bennett told KOCO-TV.

There was a minor fuel leak from one of the locomotives involved in the accident, according to the Lincoln County Office of Emergency Management.

“Environmental crews are actively mitigating the fuel spill,” the emergency management office said in a Facebook post.

The office said crews arrived Sunday morning and began to upright the overturned rail cars.

The derailment also damaged power lines that affected nearby residents, officials said.

The cause of the derailment remains under investigation.

