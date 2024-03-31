Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Cold weather system brings steady streams of showers over metro Phoenix

Mar 31, 2024, 9:00 AM | Updated: 11:01 am

A winter weather system brought showers to metro Phoenix, NWS said. (File photo by Ahmad Al-Rubare/AFP via Getty Images)

A winter weather system brought showers to metro Phoenix, NWS said. (File photo by Ahmad Al-Rubare/AFP via Getty Images)

(File photo by Ahmad Al-Rubare/AFP via Getty Images)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Easter morning was off to a wet start for the metro Phoenix area.

Much of the Valley recorded over a quarter of an inch of rain by 10 a.m.

Rain gauges in Mesa, Gilbert, Gilbert and Tempe recorded more than half an inch of rain, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County.

Parts of Phoenix saw 0.24 inches of rain by 10 a.m., while areas Glendale and Tempe saw 0.28 inches. Some parts of Scottsdale and Mesa both experienced around 0.20 inches of rain. However, it was drier in Gilbert, which only saw 0.12 inches of rain.

Light to moderate rainfall is expected to continue throughout the morning. Motorists should expect slick driving conditions, according to the National Weather Service.

The rains are accompanied by bursts of gusty winds. Expect minor ponds of water on roadways as the rain moves through the Valley, NWS said.

The band of rain is associated with a cold front that brought snow to parts of northern Arizona, NWS said.

