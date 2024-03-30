PHOENIX — An Arizona man was sentenced to six years in prison for his role in a 2012 drug trafficking conspiracy, authorities said.

Oliver Jaramillo Brown of Tucson, 34, also received five years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

He pleaded guilty in June 2023 to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and methamphetamine.

Drug trafficking conspiracy understood: Coordination, transport and fleeing justice

Prosecutors said Brown had numerous roles in a Sonoran-based drug trafficking conspiracy that used Tucson as the staging ground for distribution into the country.

Brown escorted drug shipments into the country, transported drugs to different locations, loaded and unloaded drugs from vehicles, and aided in the storage of drugs at specific locations.

Throughout the investigation into the conspiracy, investigators seized over 308 pounds of cocaine, 130 pounds of “ice” methamphetamine, two firearms and over $1 million in bulk cash.

Brown fled to Mexico in March 2012 as the government was arresting U.S.-based members of the conspiracy. He lived there for over a decade before he tried to run back to the U.S. but was apprehended on a fugitive warrant, prosecutors said.

The FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration and Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation in the case.

