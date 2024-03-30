Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

What stores are open on Easter Sunday 2024? What stores are closed on Easter Sunday 2024?

Mar 29, 2024, 5:00 PM

Shoppers walk to a Walmart in Vernon Hills, Ill., Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Don't count on a favorit...

Shoppers walk to a Walmart in Vernon Hills, Ill., Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Don't count on a favorite store being open on Easter Sunday. Several stores will be closed March 31, 2024, in observance of the holiday. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


If the Easter bunny is still looking for basket stuffers, they better hop to it. Many stores will be closed in observance of the holiday.

Easter is a Christian holiday, and also an occasion for dyed eggs and chocolate bunnies left by an illusive rabbit.

The day Easter is observed is determined by a calendar calculation involving the moon. This year the holiday lands on Sunday, March 31.

Here’s a rundown of what stores are open or closed on Easter for last minute supplies. It’s always a good idea to verify individual store hours before you go.

Is Walmart open on Easter?

Yes, Walmart will be open on Easter.

Is Target open on Easter?

No, Target will be closed on Easter.

Is Macy’s open on Easter?

No, Macy’s will be closed on Easter.

Is T.J. Maxx open on Easter?

No, T.J. Maxx and other stores part of the TJX company, including Homegoods and Marshalls, will be closed on Easter.

Is Kohl’s open on Easter?

No, Kohl’s will be closed on Easter.

Is Kroger open on Easter?

Yes, most stores owned by Kroger will be open their normal hours on Easter, a spokesperson confirmed.

The Kroger Co. Family of Stores includes Baker’s, City Market, Dillons, Food 4 Less, Foods Co, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Gerbes, Jay C Food Store, King Soopers, Kroger, Mariano’s, Metro Market, Pay-Less Super Markets, Pick’n Save, QFC, Ralphs, Ruler and Smith’s Food and Drug.

Is Costco open on Easter?

No, Costco will be closed on Easter.

Is Sam’s Club open on Easter?

No, Sam’s Club will be closed on Easter.

Is Aldi open on Easter?

No, Aldi will be closed on Easter.

Is Trader Joe’s open on Easter?

Yes, Trader Joe’s will be open on Easter.

Is Whole Foods open on Easter?

Yes, Whole Foods will be open on Easter.

Is Meijer open on Easter?

Yes, Meijer will be open on Easter, but pharmacies will close at 2 p.m. and stores at 5 p.m.

Is CVS open on Easter?

Yes, CVS is open on Easter, but store and pharmacy hours may vary by location.

Is Walgreens open on Easter?

Yes, most Walgreens locations will be open, but hours may vary by location.

